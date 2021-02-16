Just In
How To Check FASTag Account Balance Online?
The Indian government has been bent towards modernization and is boosting digitization programs all across the country. The FASTag is one such initiative that has been introduced in recent times helping the masses with easy commute across the national highways. The Indian Transport ministry had announced the mandated usage of FASTags for toll collection of public as well as commercial vehicles. The new toll-collection system is based on RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology was introduced back in 2017.
The FASTag system has been installed at a number of toll plazas in India. When a vehicle crossing an ETC (electronic-toll-collection)-enabled on the National Highways, the toll money is deducted directly from the digital wallet associated with the vehicle. Paytm was the initial mode of registering for a new FASTag and for its recharge. If you are using the Paytm FASTag then you need to be aware that you need to maintain a minimum balance of Rs. 150 in your wallet to use the service uninterrupted.
It is always advised to keep a check at the FASTag balance so that your account doesn't show up blacklisted at a toll gate and you don't have to pay double the toll charge. So, how can you keep a tab on the balance? This article will help you with the steps to check the FASTag balance online. Take a look:
How Can We Check FASTag Balance Online?
You can either check the FASTag balance online via Bank portals, digital UPI apps on smartphones, and via the NHAI app as well. Following are the steps:
Step 1: To check the FASTag balance issued by a bank you can visit the dedicated portal online.
Step 2: You need to login into the bank account and from the homepage go to the FASTag option to check the balance.
If you wish to use the NHAI wallet option, you can do that on your smartphones. This can be done on both Android and iOS smartphones. However, we are sharing the steps with regards to Android OS. Check out the steps below:
Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store on the search for the "My FASTag" application.
Step 2:Download and install the application.
Step 3: Log in to you your account. Make sure you register if you are using the application for the first time.
Step 4: Once the login is successful, you will be able to see the available balance.
The other option to check the FASTag balance is via the Paytm UPI app. Take a look at the steps:
Step 1: Open the Paytm application on your smartphone.
Step 2: Go to the 'Balance & History' option.
Step 3: Click on the downward arrow paced next to the 'Paytm Balance'. You will be able to see the FASTag balance once you click on the arrow.
