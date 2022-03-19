How To Check Internet Speed From Google Homepage In 5 Simple Steps? Tips Tricks oi-Megha Rawat

Is your internet service provider (ISP) providing you with the stated data speed? Is your internet connection sluggish at times? If you responded yes to both questions, the only way to find out is to test your internet speed. The Google homepage is a simple and quick way to check your internet speed.

Although there are various websites and apps available to check your internet speed, one of the simplest methods is to go to Google's homepage. Google teamed up with Measurement Lab (M-Lab) to create a five-step process for testing your internet connection speed.

"To complete the test, you will be linked to Measurement Lab (M-Lab), and your IP address will be shared with them and processed according to their privacy policies." M-Lab conducts the test and makes the results available to the public to stimulate Internet research. "Your IP address and test results are included in the published material, but no other information about you as an Internet user is included," Google stated.

Five Steps To Test Your Internet Speed From The Google Homepage

Step 1: Open any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, or tablet and type Google.com.

Step 2: In the search bar, type 'Run Speed Test.'

Step 3: A new dialogue box will display, with the 'Internet speed test' option. "Check your Internet speed in less than 30 seconds". A statement from the dialogue box said, "The speed test normally transfers less than 40 MB of data, but may transfer more data on fast connections."

Step 4: In the window, click the 'Run Speed Test' option.

Step 5: A new window will open, displaying all of the information regarding your internet speed. If you wish to test your internet speed again, click the 'test again' option.

Internet Speed Test

Meanwhile, according to US-based broadband speed tester Ookla, Internet speeds in India are continuing to improve, with the country placing 70th (+3) and 122nd (+6) in the worldwide internet speed rankings based on fixed broadband and mobile download speeds in June of last year, respectively.

India did well in fixed broadband internet speeds as well, with an average download speed of 58.17Mbps in June of last year, up from 55.65Mbps in May. After a minor fall in May, total fixed download speeds for India on the Global Index were at their best in June, according to the report.

