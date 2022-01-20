How To Check Snapchat Snaps For Multiple Times; Step-By-Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Snapchat is a popular social media platform that has gained huge popularity in the country. In Snapchat, one can share every moment as a Snap to their friends. Snap is a kind of story feature that you can share with one particular contact and it can also be shared with multiple contacts at a time.

Snap can be a video or an image and there are a few tips that you must know if you are a Snapchat user. We already know that Snapchat stories can be viewed multiple times for 24 hours. But your Snap can be viewed by your friend for one time only. There are quick tips that allow you to check the Snap multiple times. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to view Snaps multiple times.

How To View Snapchat Snaps For Multiple Times

Before knowing how to view Snaps several times, if you are not aware of how to send the Snaps in Snapchat, follow these steps:

Step 1: If you are not using Snapchat, download the app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Step 2: Now, log into your account or create a new account using your contact number or Email ID. Then you need to add your friends by sending the requests.

Step 3: Go to your message section and open a chat.

Step 4: After that, click on the camera option to capture an image or video. You can also use the filters by tapping on the emoji icon.

Step 5: Now, you can directly send it to your friend or save it to your gallery.

To view the Snapchat Snaps follow these steps:

Step 1: With a single tap, you can view any snap.

Step 2: If you want to view for once more, then open the chat and there will be an option like 'Hold to replay or save'.

Step 3: Click on that to view it again. After that, you can hold it again to save it in your chat.

Additionally, Snaps goes away automatically once you view it. There is an option called 'Infinity' or 'no limit'. To enable it, you need to click an image then you can see a 'clock' icon and click on that to set a time.

If you set it as 'Infinity', your friend can view your Snap as much time as they want. It is also important to note that, if you are taking a screenshot to your friend's Snaps, they will get a notification. Also, if you are viewing the Snaps for a second time, they will be notified.

Further, you must know Snapchat has Instagram Reels-like short-video making feature within the app called Spotlight. You can record videos up to 60-seconds long and it also allows users to earn money. For that, your uploaded video should be original and not copied, and also your video needs to reach a certain point then only you'll be eligible to get paid. Another plus point of the Snapchat Spotlight is you cannot make any unwanted comments to Spotlight videos.

