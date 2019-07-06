How To Clear YouTube History On Your iPhone? Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Whenever you watch a YouTube video in your iPhone, the activity is easily recorded. Although the video recommendations and search suggestions become better this way, privacy implications become important. Whatever you watch personal might not remain that way as the queries and the search videos crop up all the time. They badly influence the recommendations afterward. There are certain ways to delete the watch histories and search histories.

Clear individual watch activities and search

YouTube App helps you to remove the awkward videos and queries that you do not wish others to see.

Step 1: Go to YouTube App.

Step 2: Go to the Search icon. The recent queries will appear.

Step 3: Go to the clock shaped symbol. It is right next to the previous searches.

Step 4: Go to the offending query, swipe to the left, tap Delete.

Step 5: Repeat it for any other queries that you wish to delete.

If there is more than one query or anything that you wish to remove, the queries can have the same keywords. So you will have to remove all so that you do not receive any recommendation related to this video.

For the previously watched videos, if you wish to remove them, then first you need to go to the Library. Then click on History, after that tap on the three dot icon that is on the side of the video. Then from the Pop Up Menu, remove what you have to from the Watch History. Specific videos can be filtered out easily only by using Keywords.

Delete Watch History and Search Completely If there are a lot of unwanted videos that you wish to delete together, you should remove the search and Watch History completely. That will even help in not receiving the recommendations even. You can create YouTube history again from the beginning that way. Go to Home or Subscriptions, Tap on the Profile Icon, Tap Settings, Go to History and Privacy, use Clear Watch History and Clear Search History Options and Remove the Watch and Search Histories completely. Managing History from the Google Account If you want to delete the multiple searches but don't wish to lose out the recommendations, without deleting both. You have to go to the Settings screen, then to History and Privacy, Manage All Activity, My Activity Screen, filter with keywords, delete the results in one time, Tap the three-dot icon, tap Delete Results and Tap Delete. Pause Search and Watch History If you want to stop YouTube from recording the activities, pause the search or watch histories. Visit YouTube Settings, Go to History and Privacy Section, Pause Watch History or Pause Search History and have access to all the benefits that are provided by the YouTube App. Start re-recording and then go to Settings Panel, then you can disable pausing. Use Incognito Mode One can even use the incognito mode. That way you can pause the search and watch all the histories. Tap the profile icon and then turn on incognito. That way none of your activity is recorded.

