How To Connect OnePlus Buds TWS Earbuds With Laptops And PCs?

OnePlus is one of the popular Chinese tech brands which have earned a good rapport for not just smartphones but other products as well. The company caters to the masses with smart TVs, audio products, and other digital accessories. The OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds are one such example. Compatible with a wide range of smartphones these wireless earbuds come with an affordable price tag and offer a premium listening experience.

The OnePlus Buds TWS originally debuted back in 2020 alongside the OnePlus Nord series with a price label of Rs. 4,990. The TWS earbuds are loaded with several features that allow for high-resolution output. It has Dolby Atmos support, ambient noise reduction and also odder a Bass Boost feature for pumped-up audio.

OnePlus has equipped the Buds TWS with 13.4mm drivers for power delivery and Bluetooth support for wireless connectivity. Speaking of which, OnePlus Buds TWS is compatible with not just smartphones, but also tablets, laptops, and PCs. These tiny TWS earbuds can be paired with a smart TV as well (if the TV supports Bluetooth connectivity).

And you don't specifically need an OnePlus labelled device for the same. The OnePlus Buds TWS can be easily paired with any available smartphone, laptop or other gadgets that support audio devices with Bluetooth connectivity. While pairing up the wireless earbuds is easy, some users find it tricky to pair these earbuds with a laptop or PC. If this has been one of your concerns, this article is what you need to go through. Notably, the steps are identical for the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds as well.

Steps To Pair OnePlus Buds TWS With Laptop Or PC

Step 1: Before you proceed with the pairing process, make sure your laptop/PC's Bluetooth is on. Go to the control panel and select the 'Bluetooth & other devices' option. Toggle on the Bluetooth from this option.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Add Bluetooth device' option.

Step 3: You will see the list of available Bluetooth devices. Look for the OnePlus Buds TWS and click on it to start the pairing process.

If in case, the device isn't visible in the list, you will need to switch on the pairing mode on the OnePlus Buds TWS. This is when the wireless earbuds auto-pairing mode doesn't work for some reason. Take a look at the steps:

Step 1: Locate the setup button on the Buds TWS' charging case. Press and hold it for few seconds until the LED starts blinking in white.

Step 2: Go to the Bluetooth settings of the laptop or PC and follow the above steps.

Step 3: Click on the OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds from the available Bluetooth devices list and complete the pairing process.

