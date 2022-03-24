How To Correct Aadhaar Card Details Online And Link Aadhar Card To Pan Card; Step-By-Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Megha Rawat

Aadhaar card is one of the most significant documents that every Indian person must have in order to authenticate their identification for using government as well as private services.

The Unique Identification Authority of India has issued a 12-digit number that can be used for a variety of purposes. However, in order to access the benefits, cardholders must have accurate information on their cards. The UIDAI allows users to update their Aadhaar card information online. In the event that any detail on their card is incorrect, a cardholder only needs to follow a few simple steps.

How To Update Aadhaar Card Details online?

Step 1: Open any web browser and navigate to the Aadhaar self-service update portal. Also, read how to link your Aadhaar Card to your bank account.

Step 2: Next, log in with your Aadhaar number and the one-time password (OTP) that was sent to your registered cellphone number.

Step 3: Select the option to "Update Aadhaar Online."

Step 4: Next, select 'Update Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: On the next page, select the details that need to be updated and then click 'Proceed to update Aadhaar.'

Step 6: You will then be able to see the information that is currently stored on your Aadhaar card. Make the appropriate modifications in each detail's dialogue box.

Step 7: Share a scanned copy of any documents that can be used to support the modification.

Step 8: Make a payment of Rs 50 via the internet. It can be paid with a credit/debit card or using net banking. Please keep in mind that the payment is non-refundable.

Step 9: As a reference, you will be given a Service Request Number (SRN). Save the number for future communication with the UIDAI helpdesk or to track the update request.

Users will receive an SMS notice with the Enrolment ID after the quality check procedure is completed. Requests should be completed in 30 days or less, with a 90 percent service standard.

How To Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card

The government has mandated that PAN cards be linked to Aadhaar cards. The deadline to link your PAN and Aadhar cards is March 31, 2022. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline for linking both documents has been extended from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Check Via SMS

Users can do so by texting UIDPAN 12 digit Aadhaar number> 10 digit Permanent Account Number> to 567678 or 56161. If the connecting is successful, the message "Aadhaar is already associated with PAN" will appear.

For instance: UIDPAN 0000011112222 AAAPA7777Q. If your name and date of birth are the same in both documents, the Aadhar number will be connected to the PAN number after sending SMS to the aforesaid numbers.

How To Link Aadhaar Card With Pan Card Online

Step 1: Register if you are visiting the website for the first time.

Step2: Create a password after OTP verification by providing your PAN details. You must then log in.

Step3: Log in if you already have an account.

Step 4: Go to incometax.gov, the IRS's official website.

Step5: At the bottom of the page, there is an option to link your Aadhaar card.

Step6: Select the choice, which will bring up a new page.

Step7: Finally, type in your PAN, Aadhaar, and registered name.

Step8: Select Aadhaar as an option from the drop-down menu.

Step 9: The Income Tax Department will commence linking your two numbers.

Best Mobiles in India