How To create GIFs from YouTube videos

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    GIFs have become very popular in the past years and it consumes a lot of files on the internet. It is very useful in apps like Telegram, Whatsapp, and others. There are many creative people out there who can create funny GIFs in a few minutes. The GIFs can be downloaded which can be shared. The URL has to be shared to complete the video.

    How to create the GIFs?

    It is always better to use tools like Gifs.com or Gifsrun.com. GIFs can be created from the YouTube video very easily. Go to the address bar and then type the word GIF in front of YouTube and then press Enter. You will be directed to the website of GIFs and preload the YouTube video. After going to the site you can paste the URL of the YouTube and then share it with your family and friends.

    The exact moment of the video, from where the GIF is started shows from where you want the video to stay. You can then create the GIF button, and indicate the title or the label of the GIF so that it can be easily downloaded on the PC for later use. In gifrun.com, you can see the search engine. There you can search for the videos on YouTube. After the search, you can select the video and load it on the left side.

    If the URL already exists, you can convert it to GIF and paste the URL of the video. Part of the video can be created and then converted into GIF. You can see the GIF and then create the GIF button. Even if you wish to view it more than once, you can easily download the GIFs or the send the URL of the complete video where you can see them.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
