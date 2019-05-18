How to create partition in USB drives on Windows 10 Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan Using USB partition, you can use a single Pendrive as a dual drive

USBs come in different shapes and sizes, from a pen drive that sticks in your pocket to heavy duty hard drives that are shackled to your desk for all eternity. Setting the various advantages that of USB devices, it’s human nature to zero in on the shortcomings of the device. One of the things that often pop up is how most USB devices are single-partitioned. Having a partition in your USB device comes in handy if you wish to carry a Bootable OS around and still be able to transfer files.

Although it is possible to partition any drive using the Computer Management Protocol, the software mentioned below come in handy when you need to partition any drive in a few seconds.

1. Using AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard Edition

This software from AOMEI Tech provides users with an interface to partition USB devices. The steps to follow have been listed below:

Step 1: Download and install AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard Edition on your Windows computer.

Step 2: Once you’ve done this, launch the software, right click on the USB device and then click 'Create Partition. '

Step 3: Use the slider bar to determine the size of the partition and click 'OK’ when you’re done.

Step 4: The USB drive will now show two partitions. Click on 'Apply’ to confirm.

Step 5: You can resize the partition by right-clicking the USB device and selecting 'Resize a partition. '

2. Using Disk Management

The Disk Management tool of Windows is also available to partition devices. The steps below tell you what you need to do in order to partition a USB drive using Disk Management.

Step 1: Open Windows Search and type in 'diskmgmnt.msc’ and select Disk Management from the list that appears.

Step 2: From the list provided, select the USB drive that you need to partition, right-click on it and select 'Shrink Volume. '

Step 3: The next window that you’re taken to displays the total size of the disk and the space that is available to shrink. A tab allows you to enter the amount of space that you want to shrink (in MBs). The last step that you need to do is click 'Shrink. '

Step 4: The next window will show you an option called 'Unallocated Space.’ Right click on this and select 'New Simple Volume. '

Step 5: You will be taken to the Simple Volume Wizard where under the statements which specify the maximum and minimum size available, you get to choose the specific volume that you want.



Step 6: Assign a drive letter or a path in the next step.

Step 7: Under 'Format Partition’, select 'NFTS’ and click on 'Next. '

Step 8: After a few seconds, if everything went smoothly, the New Simple Wizard will take you to the final page that tells you that you have completed the New Volume Simple Wizard. The last thing that you need to do is click on 'Finish’ and you’re ready to go.