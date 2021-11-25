How To Create Your Sticker On WhatsApp Web; Step-By-Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

The circulation of WhatsApp animated stickers is very high, as most of us now use stickers while chatting with friends. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has some in-built sticker packs that can be downloaded from the app itself. We are also aware of custom stickers that can be made via third-party apps.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced a new tool for Web and Desktop that allows you to make your own sticker within the app. This means we do not need any third-party app. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to make your own custom sticker on WhatsApp Web.

How To Create Own Sticker On WhatsApp Web

Before starting how to create a sticker on WhatsApp Web, we should add some points. As we know WhatsApp Web allows us to access the instant messaging app on the laptop or PC. To use WhatsApp Web, first you need to log in to your WhatsApp account on the laptop or PC. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Search WhatsApp Web on your laptop.

Step 2: Now, you need to open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap the three dots at the top right corner.

Step 3: Choose ''Linked devices'' option.

Step 4: Now, you will see an option named ''Link a device'' and tap on that.

Step 5: Now, it will ask for your mobile PINand then scan the QR code displayed on the web browser.

Finally, you are all set to use WhatsApp Web. Now, follow these steps to create sticker on WhatsApp Web.

Step 1: Open a chat and tap on the emoji option.

Step 2: Now, go to the sticker option placed next to the GIF option.

Step 3: You will find the 'create' option at the top within all available stickers.

Step 4: Tap on create option and then select any image from your laptop. You can also add emojis and other available stickers.

Step 5: It also lets you edit your image. Once you are done with all editing click on the ''Done'' option.

Step 6: You can directly send the sticker to your friend and it will also be saved on the sticker lists.

As mentioned above, the feature is now available for only Web and Desktop versions. We expect to get the feature on iOS and Android devices soon. As of now, you can create your own custom sticker on the smartphone using a third-party app. Follow these steps to create custom stickers on the smartphone.

Apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and Apple's App Store will help you to make your own custom stickers on a smartphone.

Step 1: First, you need to install any Sticker maker app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

Step 2: Launch the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: Give a name to the sticker pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. However, you'll have to make a minimum of three stickers in a pack.

Step 4: The apps also let you create animated stickers using any video from your gallery.

Step 5: Once your sticker is ready, you can add it to WhatsApp and share it with your friends.

