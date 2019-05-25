ENGLISH

    How to deactivate Spectator Mode in PUBG Mobile

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    PUBG Mobile, with millions of followers on both Android and iOS, this battle royale game, the only direction the game has seemed to be up. Present on Google’s Play store and the iOS App Store, the game amasses more downloads and players every day. For a game whose gameplay involves the same controls and parameters, the key draw is the unpredictability of the game as the outcome of each round depends on a thousand decisions of a hundred players.

    How to deactivate Spectator Mode in PUBG Mobile

     

    Although victory depends on whose left standing in battle with hundred players, grouping together as squads increase the chances of victory. These social interactions tend to grow into friend requests and clan memberships. A recent feature that came with the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update has made a few ripples in the user base with some hailing it and some the opposite. The Spectator Mode in PUBG has made it possible for users to spectate or watch other players.

    What is Spectator Mode

    Introduced with the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update, the spectator feature allows you to spectate or see the live matches of your friends or crew members or clan mates. It's a great way to kill time when waiting for your friends in the lobby or if you wish to observe gameplay of other players to pick up moves or learn about locations that you can use in your own games later.

    How to disable Spectator Mode in PUBG Mobile
     

    How to disable Spectator Mode in PUBG Mobile

    Spectator privacy can be adjusted to suit your preferences. Though there are plenty of spectators who are glad about the feature, there are those who aren't that happy with the option as well. Not everyone is comfortable with the fact that others can watch them while they're playing. For users who view it as a game and not a social exercise, this is unwanted attention they're better off without. This has resulted in disgruntled and grumpy users who are looking for an option to free themselves from this.

    Fortunately, the developers have foreseen the issues users might have with the feature and provided players with the option of disabling the Spectator Mode in PUBG Mobile. Disabling the spectator mode in PUBG Mobile does not need you to depend on any third-party apps or make any drastic changes to your game. There aren't hidden charges that game developers spring on you either like there are in some games which allow you to access premium content or in order to get rid of ads.

    You can do it for free.

    Step 1: Go to your App Drawer and launch PUBG Mobile on your phone.

    Step 2: Load the game on your phone.

    Step 3: Once the game has been loaded, click on the ‘Settings' icon.

    Step 4: Click on the ‘Basic' tab in the Settings.

    Step 5: In the Basic tab of the Settings menu, scroll down till you find the ‘Allow Spectators' option and disable it.

    Following these steps will stop other users from being able to view the games that you are participating in.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
