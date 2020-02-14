How To Delete Camera Roll, Saved Pictures Folders On Windows 10 Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

These are the two things that are built-in Windows 10 by default. So it's always better to use them as you are completely unable to delete them. You can either move, hide or delete the folders or even hide the libraries that are related to it.

What Exactly Are Saved Pictures Folders And Camera Roll?

The Camera Roll and the Saved pictures folders are inside the pictures folder itself if you already have Windows 10. All the Photos App will be using the Saved pictures and for that, the folders exist. In case you do not have a Photos App, the folder will remain empty in the pictures library itself. For that click right and then select Delete. The two folders that are there will be appearing shortly, even if you don't open your apps.

Moving The Saved Pictures Folders And The Camera Roll:

Since by default they will be saved in the Pictures folder itself, you can move them to some other folder too. You will have to right-click on the Folder and then click on Properties. Then go on to the Location Tab. Type where you wish to move your folder. If you don't know where to move, just click on Move.

You will be able to navigate it properly inside your destination folder. Click on Select Folder. Then Press on Restore Default and then on okay. That way the folder will be back in your pictures. You can also follow a very simple method to just cut and paste the folder somewhere else, to use the File Explorer.

Find the Save pictures folder and the Camera Roll: When you have to access the Saved Pictures Folder as well as the Camera Roll, and you don't even remember where you have moved them, you should not worry. Just open Run by clicking on Windows+R and shell: Camera Roll or shell: Saved Pictures and then click on OK. That will help you to open the folder.

Hiding the Camera Roll and the Saved Pictures Folders: When you don't want to permanently delete the folders or to move them, you can hide them so that it cannot be seen. You can highlight both the folders and then click on the View tab on the ribbon. Hide the Selected items in the Show or Hide section. By any chance, if you can still see a faded icon, you might be having a setting that still shows the hidden items. Just Remain on the View tab and also uncheck all the hidden items. The folders can again be visible to you when you reverse the instructions.

Super hide the Camera Roll and Saved Pictures Folders: The folders can be hidden at the system level so that you won't see the folders even if the hidden items are visible. Open the command prompt and navigate to the camera roll and the Saved Pictures folder. Copy the folder path and then go back to command prompt and type the path and then press enter. It will make the folder completely hidden.

