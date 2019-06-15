ENGLISH

    As long as mind-reading technology is still a few years away, barring voice assistance, the not-so-old-fashioned keyboard is the tool that a good chunk of us rely on to access a significant section of everything that you can do with your phone. While keyboards kept getting better as developers optimize keyboards to deliver a better user experience to us, the users in the form of accurate autocorrect, personalized predictions that allow you to access the next word in your dialogue string with just one tap of a button instead of typing the whole word out.

    How To Delete Keyboard History On Your Android Smartphone

     

    Functions searching for a file, googling something, paying for something, editing or saving contacts, etc. all need the help of a keyboard, but the catch that people don’t realize is in order to provide better predictions and be more accurate, almost everything you type is saved and stored for reference, setting the convenience of having an optimized keyboard on your beck and call to serve your needs, a lot of folks aren’t quite comfortable with the fact that everything they type, names, addresses, and passwords are all being saved.

    The get around that allows you to get a little bit more control of who has access to your data and delete the stored user data from your keyboard’s history have been discussed in detail below:

    1) Deleting default keyboard history from your Android device

    If the keyboard that you are using is the default one that comes with your Android device, the steps that you need to follow are quite simple.

    1. Access the settings option in your Android device.

    2. Next, search and then tap on the option called "Language and Input."

    3. Select your default keyboard option.

    4. Select the Reset Settings option.

    5. After the step above has been completed, click on the Clear Personalized Data option.

    2) Delete Gboard (Google Keyboard) history from your Android device
     

    Google Keyboard is one of the most powerful and feature-rich options available on the Play Store. Gboard also stores much of your personalized data in order to give you an optimized experience. The steps you need to follow to delete the data is given below:

    1. Access the settings option in your Android device.

    2. Next, search and then tap on the option called "Language and Input."

    3. Select the option called Gboard.

    4. Go to the option called Dictionary and choose it.

    5. Click on the option called ‘Delete learned words.'

    3) Delete SwiftKey history from your Android device

    Owned by tech giant Microsoft, this app is supposed to be the fastest in the business. As a result, it is one of the fastest keyboards available in the Play Store. And just like the other apps on the list, this keyboard stores data as well. The steps given below will help you delete your personal data:

    1. Access the settings option in your Android device.

    2. Next, search and then tap on the option called "Language and Input."

    3. Select the option called SwiftKey Keyboard.

    4. Select the three-dot option available at the top-right corner.

    5. Choose the option called Clear Typing Data.

    6. Click on Continue.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
