    How To Disable Access To Windows Registry

    By Gizbot Bureau
    Users working with a Windows Operating System are familiar with Registry Files. It is a database of stored software configuration, settings, file extensions, etc. It is an important file which saves low-level settings which is essential for the operating system and many other applications.

    Modifications to Registry files can take care of a number of nuisances that might not be compatible with your personal tastes. From tweaking the appearance of your OS to make it more appealing to unlocking hidden features inside your laptop, there are a plethora of hidden features that you can make use of. Pressing Win and R keys to access the Run dialog box and then typing in regedit into it followed by pressing OK is all you need to do in order to access your Windows Registry.

    Some of the other things that you can do with knowledge about Windows registry is turn off the lockscreen, show detailed information on startup, open the last active window in the Taskbar, disable shake to minimize, add your own apps to the context menu, change Windows Apps and Settings to "Dark Mode, " remove the Windows 10 Action Center Sidebar, remove the OneDrive button from the File Explorer, automatically delete Pagefile.sys at Shutdown and adjust menu animations.

    Tweaking the registry files without knowing much about it can lead to a lot of problems. Playing around with Registry files could give rise to a lot of problems so it's something beginners should steer clear of. Disabling access to the Windows Registry is a wise move if other users are going to be using your laptop. You should block access to Windows Registry on your Windows 10 device if you don't want others to mess with it.

    In order to block access to Windows 10's registry, users need to make changes on the Group Policy Editor. We can now take a closer look at how to disable access to Windows registry.

     

    Disabling access to Windows 10 Registry

    Users need to use Local Group Editor to disable access to Windows registry. However, users can only do so if they're using Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise or Education. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the steps you need to take to disable access to Windows registry.

    Step 1: Press Windows Key + R to open the Run Dialog box

    Step 2: Type in gpedit.msc and then hit Enter on the Run Dialog box

    Step 3: This will open up the Local Group Policy Editor

    Step 4: On the Local Group Policy Editor, head over to User Configuration, and then pick Administrative Templates and then choose System. After doing this, click on the option called 'Prevent access to registry editing tools. '

    Step 5: In the next pop up, you will need to select 'Enable' and then click on 'Apply' and then choose 'OK. '

    If you have followed all the instructions given above to the T, people trying to access Windows Registry will get an error message 'Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator. '

    Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 18:13 [IST]
