How To Disable Dark Mode On Chrome Across Platforms

Google Chrome is a fantastic browser that has been around for years. Various features have been added to the browser over the years and they have expanded to a variety of platforms as well.

One of the interesting features that have been added to Chrome is the Dark Mode. While an all-black display is appealing to many users, there are users out there who aren't the biggest fans of this feature. Knowing how to disable the dark mode is something a lot of people want to know, and this is something that'll be handy to know because there have been instances where the dark mode gets activated automatically or it could have been done accidentally.

The dark mode is usually activated across your browsers on all platforms like Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. Irrespective of why you want to learn it, the steps you need to follow in order to deactivate dark mode on Chrome across all platforms like is discussed below:

Android:

Dark mode gets activated on Chrome in Android 5+ in three ways. From app settings, system-wide settings and battery saver mode. The steps to change this have been listed.

1) Change Chrome theme from Dark to Light

a) Launch the Google Chrome app

b) Tap on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner and select Settings from the menu.

c) Select Themes under the option called Basics, you will find three options, light, dark and system default. Click on Light.

2) Change Android phones theme to Dark mode

If you are running Android 10+ with dark mode activated on your phone, Chrome will automatically turn dark if the theme setting in your Chrome is set as system default. In order it change this, you will need to go to Phone Settings > Display and turn off the toggle next to Dark theme.

To disable battery saver, go to Phone Settings>Battery and then turn off Battery Saver.

3) Disabling Dark Mode in Google Chrome on iOS.

Although there is no dedicated Dark Mode for Google Chrome on OS, the dark theme can be enabled if your iPhone is running iOS 13 or up. In order to disable dark mode in Chrome on iOS, you need to disable it form the iPhone settings. You will need to open Settings on your iPhone and go to Display & Brightness. Click on Light under the appearances section and dark mode will be turned off when you open Chrome.

4) Disabling Dark Mode for Chrome on Windows

a) Open Settings on your Windows 10 PC and then go into personalization.

b) Click on Colors in the left sidebar

c) Select Light under Choose Your Color.

5) Disable Dark Theme for Chrome on Mac

The dark theme on Chrome in macOS is linked to the system-wide dark theme setting on devices running macOS 10.14 Mojave. In order to disable dark theme on Mac, you have to change your Mac's theme.

a) Click on the Apple menu and then click on System Preferences.

b) Under System Preferences, click on General

c) You will find three options under appearances. Light, dark and auto. Clicking on Light will turn off dark mode.

