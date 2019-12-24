How To Disable Reserved Storage On Windows 10 Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Windows 10 Operating System is now being used by many people all over the world. It is one of the most used operating system and it also offers new updates and features so that the new features of the Windows Users can be used. Windows 10 usually have regular updates which at times become very problematic, mainly because of the storage on the phone.

More SDD drives are being used compared to that of HDD ones to install Windows. Microsoft has a feature of Reserved Storage so that you don't face storage issues with Windows 10 updates. This update has been introduced in May 2019 and reserves almost 7gb of storage so that updates and file downloads can be done.

Its main aim is to fix the storage-related issues as it helps you to reserve the disk space for future updates. But Reserved Storage does not imply that you will be given the full 7gb to download or to install updates but you can also use it for storing files and installing apps.

To check if the PC is already using the Reserved Storage

It comes primarily with Windows 10 Version 1903 but if you are using an age old version, the Reserved Storage Option will not be found. To check the reserved storage, first go to settings, then to Storage. You can select Show more categories from there, then choose System and Reserved from there. If you can see the option of System and Reserved, then be sure that your PC is using the Reserved Storage and if that particular section cannot be found, then it is not using.

How can you Disable Reserved Storage

If there is an ample amount of storage in your PC, then you do not need to disable Windows Reserved Storage but if you are lacking in storage, then you can disable it and there is no harm in doing so. The following steps should be followed to disable it.

Step 1: Open the Run dialog box.

Step 2: There type Regedit and then click on Enter.

Step 3: Navigate to the next step of the current master Reserve Manager.

Step 4: You can see a right-hand side panel over there. There you can see Shipped with Reserves. Double click on it. Set the Value to 0 and then click on OK.

Step 5: Again to enable the Reserved Storage the value of DWORD will have to be given as 1. Then click on OK.

By following the above-mentioned steps, you can easily enable or disable the Reserved Storage in your Windows 10 computer. The steps are very simple to follow and your updates will no longer be failed to be updated due to lack of storage.

Best Mobiles in India