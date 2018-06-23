Apple is one of the largest tech company in the world, and it is no secret that it stores plenty of data about its users. Unlike Google and Facebook, which uses the data of the user to serve ads, Apple has kept your data so safe that even the workers of Apple won’t be able to lay hands on it.

However, it should be noted that though it doesn’t misuse your data still, it stores plenty of user data in its database. The good news is that you can get a copy of all your data that has been kept by Apple.

How to download a copy of the data that Apple has stored about you?

Follow the steps given below to download a copy of data that Apple has stored about you:

1. Go to the “Privacy Page” of Apple.

• Sign in with your Apple ID.

• If you are in European Union, you will be directly able to download the data from the privacy page. If you are staying outside of European Union, then you have to the “Privacy Enquiries” section.

• Fill the form which will ask you about the details of your region, first name, last name, e-mail, subject and details. In the subject, write that you want to see all the data that has been stored in Apple about you in their servers.

• Within 24 hours, you will receive an email from Apple to further enquire about your details. Give them the required information.

• Now you need to wait for few weeks to receive the data that has been stored by Apple of you. You will receive an email with an attached password protected zip file, and you will get the required information.

• The zip file will have plenty of spreadsheet with your data.

The information which is mostly stored by Apple includes:

• The apps that you have downloaded on your device.

• Email address of the people whom you have contacted via FaceTime.

• The email address, phone number, location, date and time when the Apple ID was created.

• The time stamps whenever you contacted Apple for customer support/

• iCloud logs when you access to photo library, browsing history, bookmarks etc. with the IP address from where you access it.

• For Safari browser, it had the information from which device the browser was obtained from.

• Serial numbers of Apple products with the warranty information.

• Timestamp when iTunes was accessed.

• The games that you have played in the device.

• Timestamp logs of FaceTime and iMessage. It includes the number and the email addresses of the people whom you tried to contact.

In the future, Apple will allow you to download the data without any email request, but until then, you can use the above method to download a copy of the data that Apple has stored about you.