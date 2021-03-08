How To Download And Use IRCTC Rail Connect App On Android Smartphones? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Indian Railways has revived its IRCTC website and mobile app earlier this year for the masses. Both the IRCTC app and website have been in service for a long where users were able to book their trains and also get answers for any queries related to the journey or trains. The latest version of the IRCTC Rail Connect app brings along a new UI alongside a bunch of new features that make train reservations easier.

The IRCTC Rail Connect app can be downloaded on Android smartphones. In addition to making reservations, the app now also has improved provisions for checking for accommodation during a commute, train departure/ arrival status, berth availability, and more. Following the upgrade, users get the option to change dates on the same page of a reservation window.

The app also gets improved security with captchas for the payment and reservation process. The updated app version will also allow users to book accommodation as well as meals while reserving a ticket from the same page. If you haven't used these new features, then you need to download the new IRTC application on your smartphones.

The app can be downloaded on Android smartphones easily. It weighs around 13MB in size and is shining with 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store. The app has recorded over 50 million downloads. The steps are fairly easy and this article is what will guide you on how to download and use the improved IRCTC application on your Android smartphones.

How To Download IRCTC Rail Connect App On Android Smartphones?

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store on your respectable Android smartphones.

Step 2: Search for the IRCTC Rail Connect application.

Step 3: Click on install.

Step 4: Once the app is downloaded and the installation is complete, you will need to login into your account.

Step 5: Sign in using your credentials. If you are a new user complete the signup processor to use the application. You can do this by clicking on the 'Register User' option.

Step 6: You can start using the features once you have successfully logged in to the account.

