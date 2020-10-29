Just In
Paytm First Games Download: How To Download Paytm First Games App On Smartphones
Paytm First Games App is one of the leading gaming destinations in India with over 60 million registered users. It is claimed that users of this app spend nearly 45 minutes per day on the app playing a slew of popular games. Notably, the app has over 300 popular games including Rummy, Ludo, Teen Patti, Bubble Shooter, Fantasy Cricket, and more.
For the Paytm First Games App, the company partnered with other international gaming giants such as Garena and ESPL, thereby bringing the globally popular eSports tournaments to India.
How To Download Paytm First Games App On Android
To download the Paytm First Games app on your Android smartphone, you need to follow the steps below.
- First, log on to the website www.paytmfirmgames.com.
- Now, type your mobile number and clock on the button stating "Get app link SMS" to get a text message with the official link to the mobile app.
- Once you click on the link you received in the SMS, the download will begin on your smartphone.
- Alternatively, you can get the app by scanning the QR code on the website of Paytm First Games app or downloading the same from Google Play Store.
Note that if you want to install the Paytm First Games app on your PC, then you can install the BlueStacks app. This app will let you access the Android app on your smartphone on the PC.
How To Create Paytm First Games Account
After downloading, you can create an account with Paytm First Games app from the steps below.
- If you are a Paytm user, you can create an account by logging in with your Paytm registered mobile.
- On the other hand, if you do not have a Paytm account, then the app will provide an option to sign up.
- You can create an account and earn rewards by playing the games you like on Paytm First Games app.
That's it! Following these steps you can download and use the Paytm First Games app on your smartphone and enjoy playing your favorite games.
