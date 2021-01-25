How To Download Voter Id Card Online | How To Download Digital Voter ID Card Or E-EPIC Card Tips Tricks oi-Vivek

One more identity card from the Govt of India has been digitalized, and one can now download their voter ID card online for free of cost in India. Just like the Aadhaar card, the digital voter ID card can be used to cast votes and it also serves as proof of identity for multiple schemes.

How To Download Digital Voter ID Card In India?

Downloading the digital version of your ID card can be done for free. All you need is a smartphone or a computer with an active internet connection. To download your voter ID card, follow these steps.

This service will go live starting today (January 25th) to commemorate the occasion of National Voter's Day. Newly registered voters will be able to download their voter ID card online called e-EPIC or Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card.

Do note that, in the first phase, this service will only be available for freshly registered voters. Newly registered voters can get their e-EPIC card or the digital voter ID card by authenticating their mobile number.

The e-EPIC voter ID card will be in PDF format, and one won't be able to tamper that file easily. On top of that, the digital voter ID card will also have some security features like a QR code, a photograph of the voter, and a serial number.

The remaining voters can get their e-EPIC voter ID cards from February 1. Do note that, only those, who have updated their mobile number will only be able to avail of this service. If you have not registered your phone number, then, you have to register the same to avail this service.

You can download your e-EPIC card by visiting https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or you can also download using the mobile app Voter Helpline Mobile app on both Android and iOS devices for free of cost.

