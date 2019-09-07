Just In
How To Eliminate WiFi Deadspots In Your House
Wi-Fi connects our phones to the world around us wirelessly. The relationship between Wi-Fi and smartphones has grown into something akin to the relationship humans have with oxygen. It's an invisible layer around us that help our devices function to their fullest capabilities.
Although staying within the boundaries of a Wi-Fi network in order to stay connected goes without saying, there are instances where your phone will be unable to connect to your Wi-Fi network despite being within the area of the Wi-Fi network. This often happens within buildings or houses.
A Wi-Fi or Wireless dead zone is an area within the house or office that despite being covered by the Wi-Fi area does not work there. This phenomenon is common in densely populated areas. Some of the best methods to get rid of Wi-Fi dead spots have been described below:
Finding the dead zones
The areas in which Wi-Fi drops to zero can be located by walking around the house with your smartphone. Keeping an eye on the Wi-Fi signal strength and noting where it drops to zero will help you discover a dead zone. You can also use a Wi-Fi Analyzer app on your Android smartphone to get detailed information about the Wi-Fi signal strength.
Change the Router’s location
If the location of your Router is in one corner of a building and the dead zone is in the opposite corner, this is a clear indication that the culprit is the distance. In this case, moving the router to a central location will quickly resolve your issue.
Using the least congested wireless channel
While most new Wi-Fi routers automatically switch to the least congested channel, but lots of cheap routers will make use of the predefined channel. An app like WiFi Analyzer will help you in identifying the least congested channel for your WiFi network.
Updated Hardware and Firmware
Replacing the Router or any Wi-Fi-related hardware that has grown too old would be a wise way to get the best performance for the network connection. Consulting with the manufacturers of the hardware and using their help is a good course of action as well.
Use Wi-Fi extender
Wi-Fi extenders are devices that allow you to widen your Wi-Fi connection signal to a wider area by acting as a middle man. These devices accept the signal, boost up their strength and then it passes it on in the same direction.
USB adapter
USB adapters deliver greater performances and signal strength as these external hardware are much better at capturing even the smallest bandwidths.
Alter Router Antenna
If your router has an extended antenna which can be moved in either direction, moving the antenna to a position where you get the most out of the signal strength is a wise course of action. The best position for the antenna would be keeping it straight in the vertical direction as this does not block it from the electrical waves inside the router or other devices.
