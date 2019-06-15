How To Enable/Disable New Hardware Acceleration Feature On Chrome? Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Google Chrome has added a new feature to its latest version known as Hardware Acceleration. It is a very important feature which improves the experience of web browsing. Hardware acceleration can be turned on or off as it sometimes becomes very buggy and even starts to misbehave.

Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers for the operating system of Windows. Google Chrome also has a lot of features that can easily be customized and has other themes too.

Hardware Acceleration uses the GPU of the computer so that the process can be sped up to free the load of the CPU. The software running functions are also sped up this way. It uses the Graphics processing unit so that it can help to do the tasks like playing games, videos, and other graphics-intensive works.

The feature though useful drains the battery life of your laptop easily. You can easily disable it whenever you feel that it is causing lag, freeze or crash.

To enable/disable Hardware Acceleration, you will have to go to Settings so that you can turn on or off the feature. The simple steps below can help to do that.

How To Enable/Disable New Hardware Acceleration Feature On Chrome?

Open Google Chrome Browser, click on settings, type //Settings/ to open the Settings, scroll down so that you can find the Advanced option. Click on that and on the System section. There you will have to search for Use Hardware Acceleration when available.

Turn on or off to enable or disable the feature. This is the easiest way to do it. When it can be compared with the other web browsers, this is a very useful feature. If the basic drawbacks can be ignored or overlooked, it is liked by many to speed up the process without any kind of load or burden on the CPU.