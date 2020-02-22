Just In
How To Enable Edge Lighting On Your Android Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S10 has an impressive feature 'Edge Lighting’ on the device. This feature was introduced on the Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S10. If you turn on the 'Edge Lighting’ feature on your Android device, then the edges of the screen light up whenever you receive the notification.
The more attractive thing is that Samsung provides customization options to the users to customize the feature Edge Lighting. You can select the apps which use the Edge Lighting feature. Right now, this feature is limited to only curve edges smartphones. But, you get Samsung’s edge lighting on all the Android devices.
How to activate the Edge Lighting feature on your smartphone
In this article, we are sharing the working method to get Edge Lighting on your Android smartphone. To activate the Edge Lighting feature on your Smartphone, we use Edge Lighting: Notification app. In this app, you can enable the Edge Lighting feature with customization. Now, let’s check out how to enable the Edge Lighting feature on your smartphone.
Step 1: Firstly, download the Edge Lighting: Notification app from Play Store.
Step 2: When the app is installed, open the app. It will ask to allow for some permission. Ensure you grant for all the permissions.
Step 3: In the next screen, enable the 'Display Lighting effect’ option.
Step 4: There are two Effect styles options: Galaxy and Flashing. You can select the Effect style which you like.
Step 5: Also, you set the Round Corner Radius and Opacity.
Step 6: There are two color options- Solid color and Mix color. You can select the Edge lighting color of your choice.
Step 7: You can also customize the different options such as the Thickness, Speed and Duration.
Step 8: In the notification panel, you can choose specific apps to be displayed on the notification bar.
That’s it. This is the simple way to get the Edge Lighting feature using the Edge Lighting: Notification app on your Android smartphone.
