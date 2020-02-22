ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Enable Edge Lighting On Your Android Smartphone

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Samsung Galaxy S10 has an impressive feature 'Edge Lighting’ on the device. This feature was introduced on the Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S10. If you turn on the 'Edge Lighting’ feature on your Android device, then the edges of the screen light up whenever you receive the notification.

    How To Enable Edge Lighting On Your Android Smartphone

     

    The more attractive thing is that Samsung provides customization options to the users to customize the feature Edge Lighting. You can select the apps which use the Edge Lighting feature. Right now, this feature is limited to only curve edges smartphones. But, you get Samsung’s edge lighting on all the Android devices.

    How to activate the Edge Lighting feature on your smartphone

    In this article, we are sharing the working method to get Edge Lighting on your Android smartphone. To activate the Edge Lighting feature on your Smartphone, we use Edge Lighting: Notification app. In this app, you can enable the Edge Lighting feature with customization. Now, let’s check out how to enable the Edge Lighting feature on your smartphone.

    Step 1: Firstly, download the Edge Lighting: Notification app from Play Store.

    Step 2: When the app is installed, open the app. It will ask to allow for some permission. Ensure you grant for all the permissions.

    Step 3: In the next screen, enable the 'Display Lighting effect’ option.

    Step 4: There are two Effect styles options: Galaxy and Flashing. You can select the Effect style which you like.

    Step 5: Also, you set the Round Corner Radius and Opacity.

    Step 6: There are two color options- Solid color and Mix color. You can select the Edge lighting color of your choice.

    Step 7: You can also customize the different options such as the Thickness, Speed and Duration.

    Step 8: In the notification panel, you can choose specific apps to be displayed on the notification bar.

     

    That’s it. This is the simple way to get the Edge Lighting feature using the Edge Lighting: Notification app on your Android smartphone.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X