    How To Enable Gaming Mode On Windows 10

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Microsoft's Windows is a popular operating system that offers lots of features and more customization options for their users. Windows 10 from Microsoft is the latest operating system with many useful features. Microsoft provides new features on every Windows 10 update. Game Mode is one such feature from Microsoft which enhances the gaming experience for gamers. If you play games on a Windows computer, then the Game Mode will definitely help you in various ways. This article will help you to enable the Game Mode on your desktop computer.

    What is meant by Game Mode?

    Game Mode is the gaming feature introduced by Microsoft in Windows 10 computer. It is the best feature to play games on Windows 10. It allows users to play the game smoothly and optimize the system. Apart from games, this mode is useful in multi-tasks for the users. Earlier the Game Mode was accessed on the Windows 10 Game bar, but now the setting is moved. Now, let us check out how to enable the Game Mode on Windows 10 computer.

    Simple steps to enable Game Mode on Windows 10

    After knowing Game Mode features, let us know how to enable the Game Mode. Follow the below steps to enable the Game Mode on your Windows 10.

    Step 1: Firstly, select on the Windows key and click on 'Settings'.

    Step 2: Tap on the 'Gaming option' in the Settings page.

    Step 3: Click on the 'Game Mode' and enable it on the Gaming page.

    Step 4: On the Gaming page screen, also enable the 'Game Bar' option.

    Step 5: Open any of your game and tap Windows Key + G. This will help you to open the Game Bar. Click on the 'Use Game Mode for this game' option.

    That's all. Now restart the game to experience the changes done in the Settings. Actually, enabling the Game Mode will not give a huge difference in most games. But the Game Mode is more useful for multitasking and background task usage.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 13:01 [IST]
