How To Enable Whatsapp Dark Mode On Desktop

WhatsApp desktop witnessed a major design overhaul recently. Although it is not an official update, you can still switch on the Dark Mode. Almost 1.5 billion people use WhatsApp all over the world. So it is the most popular messaging app, with which you can connect with anybody and everybody all over the world. A number of new features have been added to WhatsApp but the most anticipated one is the Dark Mode.

The system-wide dark theme has been introduced in the Apple iOS 13 and Android 10. WhatsApp has tested the feature for the first time on Android. No one knows when will it be available to all users, but now, apart from iOS and Android, it can also be updated for the desktop client.

A synced version is required and it is really good for those who don't feel like picking up their phone whenever they receive a message. XDA Member m4heshd has brought in this new feature so that the dark theme can be accessed even on the desktop.

Important Things To Be Kept In Mind Before The Installation:

It has now become an open-sourced tweak for the desktop version that you can get from the WhatsApp directly. It is necessary as it is not compatible yet with the App Store version or the Microsoft store version. It can be directly downloaded from https://www.whatsapp.com/ but it is not the official version. The developer will inform you that they cannot tap your calls or messages as it is actually an open-source.

How to activate it?

The WhatsApp desktop dark mode is something that can easily inject styling to the source files that are a part of the current installation. It is not a modded version of WhatsApp and has created the installation script using NodeJS. It will help to make it an executable File.

Step 1: For that, firstly, download WhatsApp desktop.

Step 2: Then download WhatsApp desktop dark mode, that is, mainly for the styling of Mac OS and windows. You will see a Zip File.

Step 3: Extract the downloaded Zip File and run it mainly in the extracted directory. You will have to make sure that WhatsApp desktop is already running before you start with the process of installation.

Step 4: After the installation is completed, you will get the dark mode.

How to revert from Dark to Light Mode?

The script folder should not be deleted after the installation. It is recommended by the developer as the script will automatically create a backup of the original WhatsApp source. It is especially important if you want to revert back to the light theme. You will have to rerun the script.

When you will do so, you will be asked if you want to restore the backup version. The developer always keeps it in mind that if you wish to revert, you can easily go back to the previous light mode without much of a problem. Very soon it might be amidst all the users of WhatsApp.

