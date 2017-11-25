How to Factory reset any Device

Reset Window 8/7

Compared to Windows 10, the resetting options in the older version is little trickier and hard as it has no inbuilt reset tool. In case, of Windows 8 computers you will get a recovery application which is launched from within Windows.

If don't have that in the box, then your system might have a recovery partition instead, where it safely stores the copy of Windows, drivers and extra programs. Before proceedings, make sure to backup your data. The factory reset will delete all these along with any programs you've installed.

Step 1: Startup or reboot your laptop.

Step 2: Now hit the appropriate key combination which we have listed below

Acer - Alt + F10

Asus - F9

Dell/Alienware - F8

HP - F11

Lenovo - F11

MSI - F3

Samsung - F4

Sony - F10

Step 3: During the process, you will see the instructions on the screen explaining how to proceed. Once you confirm to proceed, it will automatically do everything. You might have to wait for half an hour for the process to get done.