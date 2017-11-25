How to Factory reset any Device

If your PC is running slow, performance issue or another problem, the first solution that comes to our mind is resetting the device. Resetting the device wipes out all the information on the system leaving you out clean and new as you bought it initially. The reset options vary with the device -- smartphones, tablets, and PC. So follow the steps to reset your device.
Reset a Windows 10 computer or tablet
Resetting process in Windows 10 is different from its previous iterations. The process in Windows 10 is pretty easy, with a built-in tool for resetting a PC.
Step 1: Open the Start menu and select Settings.
Step 2: Now type 'reset' in the search bar and select 'Reset this PC'.
Step 3: Under the Recovery option of Update & Security, click/tap 'Get started' to begin the process.
This above process is same for Windows 10 tablet and other devices with the same OS.
Reset Window 8/7
Compared to Windows 10, the resetting options in the older version is little trickier and hard as it has no inbuilt reset tool. In case, of Windows 8 computers you will get a recovery application which is launched from within Windows.
If don't have that in the box, then your system might have a recovery partition instead, where it safely stores the copy of Windows, drivers and extra programs. Before proceedings, make sure to backup your data. The factory reset will delete all these along with any programs you've installed.
Step 1: Startup or reboot your laptop.
Step 2: Now hit the appropriate key combination which we have listed below
- Acer - Alt + F10
- Asus - F9
- Dell/Alienware - F8
- HP - F11
- Lenovo - F11
- MSI - F3
- Samsung - F4
- Sony - F10
Step 3: During the process, you will see the instructions on the screen explaining how to proceed. Once you confirm to proceed, it will automatically do everything. You might have to wait for half an hour for the process to get done.