How To Factory Reset Mi Smartphones?

Smartphones have become a basic necessity for us all. We rely on these handheld gadgets not to just stay connected with the world but also for our entertainment. There's a lot more a modern smartphone can do compared to vintage mobile phones. And in the last decade, numerous brands have ventured into the smartphone space catering to the different requirements of the masses.

It goes without saying that Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been dominating this space in recent times. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and others have topped the charts when it comes to smartphone sales. Xiaomi amongst all has been one of the most preferred brands amongst the consumers for its affordable smartphone.

The company has launched numerous smartphones under different lineups. It has been taking all the applause for its Redmi Note series and Mi smartphone series in the affordable and flagship category respectively. Xiaomi is known for using the latest version of Android OS to power its smartphones.

To top it up the company adds a layer of MIUI skin which brings some extra set of customizations and features. Currently, the latest version of the company's in-house user interface is the MIUI 12. The brand is working on bringing the updated version as well.

Since Xiaomi's Mi and Redmi smartphones come with an MIUI-based Android firmware, the user settings layout is somewhat different than stock Android and other smartphones' UI. In this article, we are guiding you with the steps to factory reset a MI smartphone. Take a look:

How To Reset A Mi Smartphone?

Step 1: Open the settings menu on your respective Mi smartphone. Notably, the steps mentioned here are with reference to Android 10-based MIUI 12. The steps would be similar to other versions of MIUI.

Step 2: Click on the 'About Phone' option from the settings menu.

Step 3: Scroll down and locate the 'Factory reset' option.

Step 4: Before you proceed with the reset procedure make sure you have a backup of the stored data.

Step 5: Now, click on the 'Erase all data and the device will be reset to factory default settings.

