How To Find And Remove Connected Devices From Your Netflix Account Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

Sharing a Netflix account is quite normal in this binge-watching era. If you wish to watch Netflix on two or more devices, you need to pick a proper plan and create a list of your favourite shows.

If you have shared your password or username with someone, it might be easily sent to others if they wish to share and watch shows with them. This way your passwords get spread or it can even be somehow out. You can easily understand it when there is a new label or strange label under the continue watching list.

How to find the devices that are connected to Netflix?

From your viewing history, you can easily check the titles that are connected to your Netflix account. You can check the IP addresses of the users and if you don’t know someone, you can throw out the unauthorized ones from the Netflix mobile app or from the Computer.

Step 1: Open Netflix, Click in Profile, Click on Account. You can go to the Netflix settings and select Viewing History.

Step 2: You will be shown all the TV shows and movies that you have watched recently.

Step 3: Click on Recent Device Streaming Activity. See all the logins in your Netflix account. You can access right from the last used date to everything. That way you can understand if the device is of your family or friends.

Step 4: Check the e-mails as whenever there is a new login Netflix always sends an email. You can see the device name, location and time of the login too.

How to remove all the connected devices from Netflix?

The best way to escape the situation is by changing the password and then signing out of all the connected devices.

Step 1: Go to Settings, tap on Change Password and add a new password.

Step 2: Check require all devices.

Step 3: Sign out from all the devices.

Step 4: Sign in with the New Password.

How to remove downloads From Netflix of all the Connected Devices?

If you share your Netflix account with someone, you can reach your download limit very easily in quick time. When you wish to download something, it might show that you have downloaded on too many devices (error message). You can ask them to delete the movies or you can remove the device from your list if you cannot access the device.

Step 1: Go to Settings, Select Manage download devices option.

Step 2: Tap on Remove Device Button.

Step 3: The TV shows and the Movie titles will be moved easily.

Step 4: Resume Downloads on your phone.

If the download timelines and the dates do not match, it is wise to change the password.

Netflix is popular for quality content and originals that are very critically acclaimed. There may be many that wish to download or watch without having to pay anything. But you can definitely keep a track of it and see who’s watching Netflix and be careful about it whenever you sign in next.

Best Mobiles in India