How to find which App causes Pop-Up Ads on Android
Pop up ads are really annoying at times, and they are at times even considered as joy hijacking monsters. The ads which appear at the bottom or the top are different from the pop-up ads. It sometimes occupies the whole screen which indirectly disturbs the entire experience. If you press close it will definitely disappear but it is not a permanent solution. If you can identify the apps that can cause the ads, you can then uninstall them.
Since it helps in monetization, developers can keep the ads in the apps. But no one like pop up ads as they come to your face. It’s a great way to get a click as they are required so that you can generate revenue. Some of the apps even have adware for which you can see the ads. If you install a new app, the ads start appearing out of the blue.
Check all the current apps
The latest apps key will show all the annoying apps. The icon and the name of the app can be seen. If you can not identify, you will have to tap and hold the app. If you hold the app info button you can see the name of the app.
Searching for the app without an icon
If it does not have a home screen or if it's a recently installed app, you will have to navigate them in a different way. Go to Settings, then click on the application manager or Apps. You can search for an app that does not have an icon.
Play store might be of help
If you use the play store you can use the last used apps list. That way you can find the apps that are giving pop up ads. Follow these steps to find the culprit.
Step 1: Press the home button
Step 2: Open play store, click on three bar icon
Step 3: Select my apps and games,
Step 4: Select the installed tab. Select sort mode icon, choose last used apps and find the apps. The app which is displaying ads will be on the top results.
Device admin apps
Before granting permission to apps, you will have to go to Settings, then security, then click on the device admin apps. You can turn off the suspicious apps.
Using detector apps
Detector apps like App watch or AppBrain Ad Detector, which will help you in finding all the nefarious apps.
Stop the pop-up ads
After detecting the apps you can turn off its notifications or can even uninstall them. Go to play store, then search for the app, after that you can just click on the uninstall button to uninstall it. You can even go to Settings, then Apps or Installed Apps, tap notifications, turn off the toggle near to show notifications.
We hope all these tips are useful in finding the app that is showing pop up ads.
