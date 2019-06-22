How to find which App causes Pop-Up Ads on Android

Check all the current apps

The latest apps key will show all the annoying apps. The icon and the name of the app can be seen. If you can not identify, you will have to tap and hold the app. If you hold the app info button you can see the name of the app.

Searching for the app without an icon

If it does not have a home screen or if it's a recently installed app, you will have to navigate them in a different way. Go to Settings, then click on the application manager or Apps. You can search for an app that does not have an icon.

Play store might be of help

If you use the play store you can use the last used apps list. That way you can find the apps that are giving pop up ads. Follow these steps to find the culprit.

Step 1: Press the home button

Step 2: Open play store, click on three bar icon

Step 3: Select my apps and games,

Step 4: Select the installed tab. Select sort mode icon, choose last used apps and find the apps. The app which is displaying ads will be on the top results.

Device admin apps

Before granting permission to apps, you will have to go to Settings, then security, then click on the device admin apps. You can turn off the suspicious apps.

Using detector apps

Detector apps like App watch or AppBrain Ad Detector, which will help you in finding all the nefarious apps.

Stop the pop-up ads

After detecting the apps you can turn off its notifications or can even uninstall them. Go to play store, then search for the app, after that you can just click on the uninstall button to uninstall it. You can even go to Settings, then Apps or Installed Apps, tap notifications, turn off the toggle near to show notifications.

We hope all these tips are useful in finding the app that is showing pop up ads.