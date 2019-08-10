How to Fix 'Can’t Install App' Issue On Play Store

Restart your phone

The first thing you can try to resolve the issue is quite a simple one and all you have to do is restart your phone before you move on to more complex solutions.

Check Internet connection

Keep an eye on your internet connectivity and make sure there aren't any issues with that. If you are downloading apps using your mobile data, check to see if you have sufficient data balance to complete your download.

Maintain enough storage space

The primary reason the Error 971 pops up is the lack of sufficient storage space on your phone. The only things you can do is delete an app that you rarely use or remove other data which you don't need from your phone in order to free up storage.

Check SD card

The problems might occur because the phone uses an SD card. You can resolve this by either removing the card for a short while or by changing the default storage to phone. You should do this after you make sure that there is enough internal memory. In order to do this, go to Settings > Storage on your phone and then depending on the available option choose Internal Memory.

Enable Airplane Mode

Airplane Mode, when enabled has been known to fix a lot of issues on an Android phone. When it is enabled, it will disable all network connections to your phone such as Wi-Fi, mobile data, Bluetooth, etc. In order to enable the Airplane mode, open Settings on your phone and go to Network & Internet. Turn the toggle next to Airplane mode on. After you have enabled the Airplane Mode, you can wait for a minute or two and then disable it. After doing this, you can download the app again.

Update Android System Webview

Updating the pre-installed app named System Webview is another thing that you can do. Go to Play Store and search for Android System WebView. If there is an update available, you will be able to see the Update button. Tap on it to start the installation. Once updated, restart your phone and try to download the app again.

Clear Cache and Data

Clearing cache and data for Google Play Store and Google Play Services might help you out. Try clearing cache first and then move on to data. Clearing cache and data will not delete any data or apps from your phone.

Follow the steps given below to clear the data:

Step 1: Open Settings and go to Apps/Application Manager

Step 2: Look for Google Play Store.

Step 3: Tap on Storage followed by Clear Cache.

Step 4: Repeat the same steps for Google Play Services. Restart the phone and try downloading the app again. If the issue still exists, repeat the steps but use the Clear data or Clear Storage button instead of Clear Cache.

Uninstall Google Play Store Updates

Although you cannot uninstall Play Store from your phone, removing the Play Store updates have proved useful for many users. Open the settings, go to Apps/Application Manager. Find Google Play under All apps. On the Play Store screen, tap on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner and select Uninstall Updates from the menu. Once you have uninstalled the updates, restart your phone and wait for a while so that Play Store is updated.