How to Fix Gboard Not Working Issue on Android

Restart your Android

Sometimes, it works after restarting the device. Select the power button and press reboot to restart the Android phone.

Uninstall Updates

It is well known that applications send frequent updates for various reasons like security, patches, bugs fixes, new features and more. In some cases, it results in compatibility problems. There are chances where a new update could break your app. Navigate to Settings. Select Apps. Search for Gboard and choose it. Select the three vertical dots present at the upper right end of your screen. You could see the Uninstall updates option here. Perform this action.

Clear Niche

Usually, Cache lets your apps to work and respond faster by storing programs and data it utilizes continuously on the local machine. In certain cases, new updates get rolled out. However, the app remains guilty of utilizing the cache memory thereby ending in-app crash and conflicts. Navigate to Settings. Select Apps. Scroll until you could view Gboard. Select Gboard. Within the application, choose Storage so as to show cache data information. Select the Clear Cache option to clear cache memory. It will force the application to download updated and new data from the server.

In Settings, Enable Keyboard

It is another old trick that works efficiently. When you are installing a new keyboard application, ensure to enable the app in the settings. Navigate to settings. Choose language and input. Choose the current keyboard. You can see a virtual keyboard according to your phone model. Select ‘Choose keyboards' in pop up menu so as to view all the keyboard applications you have installed. It is sure you will feel surprised to see apps you were not aware that had inbuilt keyboard. Now, disable entire keyboards even Gboard. Enable the Gboard app only and see whether it is functioning well now.

Uninstall app

If you application is misbehaving, you need to consider uninstalling. If the app does not function well, you can see your phone consuming more power than necessary and also acting funny and slow. It is not possible to uninstall Gboard as it is an app owned by Google. Open Playstore. Look for Gboard. Open the application. Next, to uninstall option, you would see update option. Now, you have to select update the app to bring it to functioning status. If you feel that it does not function well still, you can click uninstall and re-install again.

Factory reset

It is not a recommended option. But it can be selected at the end. If you feel nothing is working out, you can perform this action. Navigate to settings. Select Backup and reset. Within this option, you would see options associated with it. By default, entire app data and settings will be backed up. Choose reset all data. Now, all the data will be erased on your phone. Your phone will be in the brand new status. Restore the information and check whether Gboard is functioning now.