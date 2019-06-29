How to Fix 'Google Play Stopped Working’ Issue?

Restart your phone

One of the basic solutions to the problem is restarting the phone. No matter what you face in Google Play Store, it's always better to just simply restart your phone once.

Check time and date on the phone

Often you can face improper functioning of the Google Play Store if accurate time and date are not set. A lot of issues can be faced so it's always better to use the Automatic Date and Time feature and avoid setting it up manually.

Step 1: Go to Settings and click on System.

Step 2: Tap on Date and Time under System. Enable automatic date and time. If it's already enabled, you can switch it off and then enable it once again for proper functioning.

Step 3: Restart the phone. Start downloading apps from Play Store.

Clear Cache

It is very helpful and it does not even remove the apps and files from your phone.

Step 1: Go to Settings. Tap on Installed Apps or App Manager.

Step 2: If you don't find it directly, go to Google Play Store and look in All Apps.

Step 3: Go to Storage. Then click on Clear Cache.

Step 4: Try Google Play Services. Restart the Phone. Download the app from Play Store.

Clear all the data

Even after trying all the steps of the problem still continues, you can go to Play Service or Google Play Store, to clear the data. The installed apps will not be deleted that way but you will be logged out from Play Store. In the Play store, all your preferences are reset again. You can repeat the other methods. Don't tap on Clear Cache. Tap on clear data or storage.

Uninstall all the Updates

This is another very effective solution. You can uninstall all the updates for Play services and Google Play Store which comes preinstalled with the System apps. Uninstalling them will bring it back to the factory version.

Step 1: Go to Settings, then Google Play Store, then Apps.

Step 2: On the top, Tap on the three dot icon.

Step 3: Select uninstall updates.

Step 4: repeat the steps.

Step 5: Restart your phone.

Step 6: wait for 2-3 minutes. Then download apps from Play Store.

Reset the App Preferences

Resetting App preferences does not mean that you will lose any data or app. Only the default apps, background and permission restrictions or disabled apps will change. To reset it,

Step 1: Go to Settings. Tap on Apps or Application Manager.

Step 2: Go to all Apps. Tap on the three dot icon. From the menu, Select Reset App preferences.

Boot in the Safe Mode

Press the power button, hold the power off option, select if you want to boot in the safe mode. Once in the Safe mode, after a while, you can restart your device.