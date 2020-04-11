How To Fix "The System Cannot Find The File" Error Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

When the system cannot find the file specified, an error message which we tend to get when we try to copy the data that is stored on a hard drive. There are certain factors for which this might happen. It happens when the system files are corrupted or missing, for a disk failure, for certain specific software that might be damaged or missing, incorrect or false file information and many others.

How to Fix the error

There are certain methods with the help of which you can fix this error in no time. The following methods are the most common that is specified in the Windows 10 computer.

Installing Windows Update: Mainly in the older versions will you be able to see the error message of The System cannot find the file specified. The Windows Update Installation is the solution for the error message. The following steps will help you to install a Pending Windows Update.

Step 1: On your keyboard, press Windows Key +I

Step 2: Go to the Settings Page and click on Update and Security.

Step 3: Click on Check for Updates button.

You will check for the pending updates and then install them on the computer.

Updating the drivers: You can even get the error message because of driver issues. It is important to update the old drivers and for that, you can reinstall the drivers from the Device manager itself. To update the drivers you can also trust the third party tool which is good as manually updating them can be difficult work. Snail suite can be used to update the drivers.

Step 1: Download Snail Suite and then install it on the computer.

Step 2: You get to see an interface when you open the software.

Step 3: To make certain settings click on the gear icon.

Step 4: Click on the scan button so that you can scan the outdated drivers. When you get the list of the outdated drivers, choose the one you want to update and do it.

Snail suite can be used to update the drivers with the help of one click. The driver updating tools are Driver easy, driver booster and others.

Updating the Hard Disk driver: When you update the hard disk driver you can solve the system cannot find the file specified error. Other disk related errors can also be solved because of that. You can do that by the following steps:

Step 1: Right Click on My Computer and then click on properties.

Step 2: Click on Device Manager from the left-hand side panel.

Step 3: Expand the Disk drives.

Step 4: Choose Update Drivers from there.

To Use Powershell: It can be used to Fix this Error message. The System File checker can be used so as to fix the corrupted windows files.

Step 1: Open the search bar of windows 10. Search Powershell and click on Run as Administrator.

Step 2: When you see the Powershell window, enter the command, SFC/scannow. Then press enter.

Step 3: The System File checker utility will help you to complete the scan. Then you can restart the computer and fix the error.

