    How To Fix USB OTG Issues On Android

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    It is important to learn how to fix the USB OTG related issues on Android devices but before that knowing the reason of issues is very important. This way, you can fix the issues even faster. The great pace with which the smartphone technology is advancing brought an incredible power of working. It connects and analyses the other accessories too. The increased capabilities of smartphones have a huge contribution towards increasing the smartness of such devices. The USB OTG functionality brings in a lot of flexibility.

    How To Fix USB OTG Issues On Android

     

    USB OTG (on the go) is a particular standard specification which will allow your device to read and write the data from a USB device. The OTG becomes a USB host and it can be easily connected to devices like digital camera, keyboard, flash drive, mouse, etc so that it can be connected to the Android. All Android devices do not support USB OTG. Some even if they support, cause a lot of problems to the users.

    Checking whether the device supports OTG or not:

    It is really annoying when the USB OTG drive does not connect with your phone. Sometimes none of the solutions can properly fix that. The very first thing that you need to verify is whether the device supports the USB OTG or not. First search for the specs and then check if it has OTG support. Most users don't know for sure if the device supports the USB OTG or not. So you should try first before giving up.

    If the hardware is incompatible for not:

    If you are using a stage old device which is pretty behind in the technological field than what is used for the OTG, the device is not exactly suitable for the new tech OTG accessories. The old OTG tech consumes more power while regulating the connected devices. The OTG tech ensures that the devices consumes power as low as possible.

    If old tech USB OTG accessory is connected to the latest OTG supporting device, it might not connect as more power will be required which is not emitted through it. The most common solution for it is using attaching peripherals or accessories that are manufactured by reliable and trustworthy companies like Sandisk and others.

    Using ES File Explorer:

    When the software on your device does not recognize the file format of the peripheral that is attached to it, it is best to switch onto some better file manager apps. It uses sophisticated algorithms to read the OTG connected device and connect to it properly. The ES file Explorer will help to unfold the complex functions on the OTG peripherals.

    Setting FAT 32 USB Format:

    The incorrect file format is another problem when Android smartphones do not recognize the OTG device. One needs to set the format to FAT 32 so that this issue can be resolved. For that, follow the steps:

    Step 1: Open My Computer

    Step 2: Right Click on the USB drive on the File Explorer

    Step 3: Go to Right Click Menu and select Format

    Step 4: Then select Quick Format and set it to FAT 32

    Step 5: Click on Start

    Hope you have got a clear idea about the various fixes associated with the common problems connected to USB OTB.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
