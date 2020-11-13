How To Get Gangtok Ticket On Google Pay Go India Easily Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pay has seen a surge in the user engagement in the recent times. Thanks to the promotional activities and games that often are clubbed with rewards and gifts, more and more users are shifting towards the Google Pay app. You must have come across the 'Go India' game if you have been using this app.

The game comes as a part of the festive season offer and can be played on both Android and iOS smartphones. Not only can you earn up to Rs. 501 prize money but also visit different cities across India virtually. In one of the recent articles, we shared the steps to win the Nainital ticket on Google Pay. This time we will be sharing the steps on how to win the Gangtok ticket.

How To Get Gangtok Ticket On Google Pay

It doesn't come as a surprise that Gangtok's ticket is the rarest in the 'Go India' game. If you already have started playing this game then we bet you are having a hard time getting your hands on this ticket. However, it isn't difficult for you to win this ticket if you follow the right steps.

Step 1: In order to win a ticket in the 'Go India' game, you will first need to make payments via Google Pay. You can pay your bills, recharge prepaid mobiles and DTH, and make payments at merchants via QR codes. Make sure the payment is more than Rs. 30. For mobile recharges, minimum recharge of Rs. 10 is required.

Step 2: The probability of winning a rare ticket also increases of you share maps with your contacts on Google Pay. So, the maximum times you share maps with your friends, the probability of you winning a rare ticket increases. However, there is a daily limit of sharing maps up to 5 times.

Best Mobiles in India