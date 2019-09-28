ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to Get Started With Fortnite Creative

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    While Fortnite's place in the realm of Battle Royale games is pretty clear, there are other interesting modes in the game. Fortnite Creative is a free game mode that allows players to craft custom maps and matches in a sandbox-game environment. These creations can be shared with friends or even with the entire Fortnite community if you choose to do so.

    How to Get Started With Fortnite Creative

     

    The good maps will be featured in the Creative Mode lobby for other players to see. There is also a location on the public map where a larger Fortnite audience will exposed to interesting creations. The location is called The Block. Creative Mode also gives users access to a variety of game assets that allow them to create their unique locations. This includes props, building components, landscape features, traps, vehicles and more. You can also use the assets to make an interesting location or create specialized game types like deathmatches, parkour games, coin collection, or races.

    Getting Started With Fortnite Creative

    The first thing you have to do in order to create your own map is to go to your Fortnite Creative lobby and start your server. You will be taken to a 'personal rift' which, when interacted with will give you an option to 'Create New Island.' You will be able to see other featured islands or saved maps on a platform behind your personal island rift.

    You can choose different biomes or a layout for the Block when you create an island. Your island will create a personal instance where you can begin crafting your map. The game allocates you 100.000 memory for your creation and each asset has a specific memory value.

    You can access different assets by clicking on the Inventory option which opens a window with different asset kits to choose from. You can add assets to your inventory, select them and place them. Galleries will have a series of props and building elements. You can copy these objects and place them on your map the way you want to.

     

    Normal movement or construction mechanics will not constrain you in this mode. You can make your characters levitate by enabling the flying mode. You can place and remove assets by using a special in-game device which has commands like copy, paste, delete, or rotate.

    You can use the My Island menu to adjust the settings for your game. You can tweak the game type, game settings, UI settings, island tools, descriptions and player permissions.

    The sandbox mode allows you to experiment with different mechanics and set up your own unique locations.

    Publishing a map in Fortnite Creative

    In order to publish your island, you will need to apply to the Support-a-Creator Program. Many users don't make the cut if they don't meet a certain criteria. You can have your island considered for The Block or a featured spot by applying through an Epic Games Creative form submission.

    If you sign up for the program and receive publishing permissions, you will be able to publish your island under the My Island menu. A 12-digit code will be assigned to your map which you can share with others.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue