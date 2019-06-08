ENGLISH

    How To Hide Career Results In PUBG Mobile

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Player Unknown’s Batttleground (PUBG), the battle royale game, is a known name in every gaming circle. In fact, is almost every other circle. Whether you play it or not, it is almost certain that you would’ve been exposed to it somehow. Either through friends, or through social media, or just people talking about it in the open. PUBG is a full-fledged community with people streaming games, publishing walkthroughs, guides and tips to enhance your gaming experience. The game is available for download on all platforms, and the emulator developed by Tencent Games is out as well.

    How To Hide Career Results In PUBG Mobile

     

    Once you open the app and load the game, player results are displayed for the whole world to see. A player can simply visit your profile, look at the number of battles you’ve played and against whom you won or lost. For most this may not be an issue or a matter of concern, but some players consider this seriously. To them, it’s an issue of privacy and they wouldn’t want their results to be displayed so openly.

    Let’s look at how you can hide your PUBG career results on your phone. The good thing is that you needn’t hunt for a third-party app, PUBG itself comes with the option to hide career results. Follow these easy steps given below to do so -

    1. Go to the PUBG icon and tap on it to load the game. If you haven’t updated it, please do so for a better experience.

    2. Once loaded, you’ll have to visit the settings page. You can do this by tapping on the gear icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will enable you to access the page.

    3. The moment you enter the Settings page, you’ll notice an option called Basic. This is present on the right side of the screen. Tap on it to enter the tab.

     

    4. The Basic tab has several options - Auto-open doors, 1st person perspective camera, Show Outfit. In the list, you’ll spot the 'Allow others to see your results’ option. Beside it, you’ll find the toggle buttons to enable or disable it. Disable it by tapping on it.

    5. Restart the game, and your settings will be saved accordingly.

    So that’s how you, as a user, can disable the scores from ever being shown to the rest of the players. There’s no need for any third-party app, just a normal in-game setting.

    pubg
    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
