How To Hide Your Instagram Posts Without Deleting Them Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram has now become one of everyone's favorite social media platforms. The app has witnessed huge popularity since its launch. In October 2021, India topped the list of countries with the most Instagram users. The latest features of the photo-sharing app have made it more user-friendly. As we already know, Instagram allows us to create short-video, go live, and video-calling along with posting images.

Also, there are some in-built features on Instagram which help us a lot. Like, one can remove the sent messages, hide stories for certain people or share stories with favorite people as well. In this story, we've shared with you a quick tip that will help you to hide your Instagram posts without deleting them. Let's check how to do it.

How To Hide Your Instagram Posts Without Deleting Them

Sometimes you may not want to show any of your particular posts to your followers, in that case, this tip will help you. As above mentioned, you don't need to delete your post, can simply hide the post within your Instagram account. Hiding any post is also known as the 'archive post'. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to hide or archive your Instagram post within the app.

Step 1: Open your Instagram account on your smartphone and go to your profile.

Step 2: Now, select any post which you want to hide from your followers.

Step 3: Click on the three dots placed at the upper right corner of your post.

Step 4: You can now see the 'archive' option.

Step 5: Lastly, click on this to hide the post from your account.

How To Unarchive Your Instagram Posts

You can also get back the hide posts on Instagram using the unarchive feature. This means the post can again be visible on your Instagram account. Here's a guide on how to unarchive your posts on Instagram.

Step 1: First, you need to open the Instagram mobile app on your smartphone and then head over to your profile.

Step 2: Now, tap on the three lines that are placed at the top right corner.

Step 3: Then click on the 'archive' options and you can see the post that you've hidden previously.

Step 4: After that, you'll have to open your post and click on the three-dot option.

Step 5: There will be an option named the 'shown on profile'.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on that option to get back your post on your Instagram account. If you want to permanently delete the post, need to click on the 'delete' option placed at the bottom of the 'shown on profile' option.

Besides, Instagram also allows us to hide like count. With this, your followers won't see the likes of your post. To activate this feature, open any post, and then tap on the three-dot option. Now, click on the 'Hide like count' option to hide your post's likes. Also, you can turn off commenting on your post. With this, no one can make harsh comments on your posts.

