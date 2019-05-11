How to improve gaming performance on iPhone

Check for updates

While installing the latest OS might slow down an old phone, if you think your phone can handle it, you should go for it. You need to go through the Settings > General > Software Update to check whether an update is pending. Installing the latest version can fix a lot of issues and speed up your slow iPhone.

Close all background apps

You can double click on the Home button to view the running apps and close the unnecessary apps that might be running in the background. Some apps can be very taxing on the phone's resources. Closing all non-essential apps before playing any game is a good way to make sure you can play the game.

Turn off automatic app updates

Similar to an Android operating system, iOS 7 updates apps automatically. The process runs in the background and always checks for the app updates. While this comes in handy if you tend to forget about updating your apps, it can also slow down your apps. An app automatically getting updated in the background can contribute to a less-than-perfect gaming experience. Turning off the automatic app updates is a good way to boost gaming performance. You can turn off updates by going to Settings > iTunes & App Stores and turning off ‘Updates.'

Restrict Apps from using the GPS

Apps that continuously track your location can be a problem for performance. Except for a handful of apps like Weather apps or Maps, other apps do not need location information. Limiting location-using apps can contribute to a better gaming experience. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services to see the apps that make use of the location services and turn off the apps that you don't use often.

Turn down the graphics

There are a lot of visual effects that were added after iOS 7. These can affect gaming performance as well. Turning off these unnecessary visual effects can do a lot to improve gaming performance. Head to Settings > General > Accessibility. Under the Accessibility Settings, find and enable the ‘Reduce Motion' option.

Clear your storage

Freeing up internal storage is an easy way to speed up a slowing smartphone whether it is an iPhone or an Android phone. You can also get rid of text messages, junk files, music files, photos, etc. in order to clear the storage.