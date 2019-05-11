Just In
Don't Miss
- News As Delhi voted, 1,200 EVMs faced glitches
- Movies Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 4: A Phenomenal First Weekend For The Movie
- Sports IPL 2019: Final: How Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to bag fourth title
- Automobiles Next-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Spied Testing For The First Time — Launch-Expected In 2020
- Education RRB JE Admit Card 2019 To Be Available On Website From This Date
- Lifestyle Health Risks Of Smoking Hookah
- Finance Cyclone Fani: How Can You Financially Help Rebuild Odisha?
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
How to improve gaming performance on iPhone
Improve the gaming performance of your iPhone using these simple tricks
The handheld gaming market has seen a spike because of all the smartphones that have flooded the market. There is something for everyone out there and some of these games are very taxing on the resources of our phones.
While high-end Android phones that were built to be played on perform quite well, the iPhone, despite its many advantages is not known for its gaming capabilities. But this does not mean iPhone users can’t get the most out of their phones. The best ways to get the most out of your iPhone in terms of gaming experience have been listed below:
Check for updates
While installing the latest OS might slow down an old phone, if you think your phone can handle it, you should go for it. You need to go through the Settings > General > Software Update to check whether an update is pending. Installing the latest version can fix a lot of issues and speed up your slow iPhone.
Close all background apps
You can double click on the Home button to view the running apps and close the unnecessary apps that might be running in the background. Some apps can be very taxing on the phone's resources. Closing all non-essential apps before playing any game is a good way to make sure you can play the game.
Turn off automatic app updates
Similar to an Android operating system, iOS 7 updates apps automatically. The process runs in the background and always checks for the app updates. While this comes in handy if you tend to forget about updating your apps, it can also slow down your apps. An app automatically getting updated in the background can contribute to a less-than-perfect gaming experience. Turning off the automatic app updates is a good way to boost gaming performance. You can turn off updates by going to Settings > iTunes & App Stores and turning off ‘Updates.'
Restrict Apps from using the GPS
Apps that continuously track your location can be a problem for performance. Except for a handful of apps like Weather apps or Maps, other apps do not need location information. Limiting location-using apps can contribute to a better gaming experience. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services to see the apps that make use of the location services and turn off the apps that you don't use often.
Turn down the graphics
There are a lot of visual effects that were added after iOS 7. These can affect gaming performance as well. Turning off these unnecessary visual effects can do a lot to improve gaming performance. Head to Settings > General > Accessibility. Under the Accessibility Settings, find and enable the ‘Reduce Motion' option.
Clear your storage
Freeing up internal storage is an easy way to speed up a slowing smartphone whether it is an iPhone or an Android phone. You can also get rid of text messages, junk files, music files, photos, etc. in order to clear the storage.