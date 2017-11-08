How to install and use Grammarly on iOS devices?

Founded by Alex Shevchenko and Max Lytvyn in 2009, Grammarly, Inc, is an automated proofreading tool in the English language writing-enhancement platform. Apart from the desktop, the company has also launched the Grammarly Keyboard in iOS.

This app acts personal editor for texts, emails, tweets, Tinder messages, and everything else you write on your phone. Moreover, this keyboard app integrates seamlessly with all your mobile apps and your mobile browser.

The algorithm not only corrects the context-specific grammar and spelling mistakes but also the confusing sentences as well. If you are premium users, the keyboard will also improve word choice and suggest style improvements too.

You can download this app on iOS devices running iOS 9.3 or newer, in iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch models. If you have any iOS device with you, follow the below steps to install Grammarly app on your device.

Step 1: Go to App store and search for "Grammarly Keyboard".

Step 2: If you have Grammarly account with you, log in to the account else, Sign in as a new user.

Step 3: To set Grammarly as your keyboard, tap the Add Grammarly Keyboard -> Add new keyboard -> Grammarly and tap Grammarly once again.

Step 4: Switch on the toggle "Allow Full Access" switch

Step 5: Now the keyboard is set

While making this as your app, you need to give permission to access the apps on the phone. This allows the Grammarly Keyboard to check your writing across different applications.

However, it won't access text that is typed in fields marked sensitive, such as passwords and credit card information. If you want, you can also disable the autocorrect app, by select Keyboard Settings and switch off Auto-Correction.

If you are not impressed with the Grammarly keyboard, you can also disable it by heading on to



Step 1: Settings on your iOS device

Step 2: Go to General -> Keyboard -> Keyboards -> Edit -> Delete Grammarly -> Done.