How To Install Windows 11 From A USB: Step By Step Guide

Although Windows 11 was first announced in June, it is now available for download. There are currently a few new devices with the OS pre-installed, and there will be plenty more soon.

Users can install Windows 11 right now if they have a suitable Windows 10 device. The Windows 11 download page is now available, and the Installation Assistant makes getting underway a breeze.

Users will also find the official ISO file online. It's the quickest and most convenient way to copy it to a USB stick or other flash drive and install it on as many compatible devices as users want. Despite Microsoft's official backing, the procedure is still pretty tricky.

Make Sure You Have Adequate Space

Before starting, double-check that you won't run out of space at any point. As the Windows 11 ISO file is 5.1GB in size, you'll need enough space on the computer where it's being downloaded, as well as any flash drives you're using and the target devices.

If this is proving difficult, our advice to clearing up space in Windows 10 may be of assistance. It's worth backing up any files you won't need right away and then conducting a factory reset. You can then choose what you want when you get back to your PC.

Download The ISO File

Previously, signing into a Microsoft account and subscribing to the Windows Insider Program were required steps in the download procedure. It's a whole lot easier now:

Step 1: Go to the Windows 11 official download website.

Step-2: Click 'Download Now' under 'Create Windows 11 installation media.'

Step 3: The Media Creation Tool will begin to download at this moment. Double-click to run when it's finished.

Step 4: To download the ISO file, follow the on-screen instructions.

Make sure you select this option if you need to keep any of your existing files or data. Once installed, Windows 11 will operate as if the device had just been unboxed.

However, installing it using a USB drive is a little more difficult.

Transfer To A USB Drive

The ISO file will display in File Explorer (or Finder on a Mac) as any other download. Simply connect your USB stick or another flash drive to your computer and transfer the file as usual. This will take a minute or two to complete.

Start Windows 11 From The USB Drive

If you want to employ that USB stick to run Windows 11 once it's plugged in, you'll need to make it bootable. Rufus is recommended by Microsoft for this.

Step 1: Download and install the most recent version of Rufus (3.15 at the time of writing) on the device that also has Windows 11.

Step 2: Plug in the USB drive onto which the ISO file will be mounted. Check that it has at least 8GB of free space and that all other files have been deleted.

Step 3: From the main Rufus window, go to 'Device' and choose the required USB.

Step 4: Under 'File system,' select NTFS, and under 'Partition scheme,' choose MBR.

Step 5: Click 'SELECT' to the right of 'Boot selection,' and select the ISO file.

Step 6: To begin the procedure, click 'Start'; the time it takes will depend on the speed of your USB stick.

After you've finished, you'll have a USB stick that you can use to install Windows 11 on any compatible device.

Step 1: Insert the USB stick into the device you would like to use.

Step 2: Turn on the device again.

Step 3: Press and hold the F8 key before the Windows logo appears to enter Safe Mode.

Step 4: Select 'Use a device' and the USB stick from the drop-down menu.

The Windows 11 ISO file you downloaded should now boot up on your PC. If this isn't the case, you may need to disable Secure Boot in the BIOS.

