How to keep your rooted Android phone safe from security threats?

Carefully managing the root access

You already have complete administrator access the moment you have rooted Android device. Although they have various advanced functions, they can be used in completely wrong ways by malicious apps. So it's always better to be careful about the apps before giving them any form of root access.

Managing the permission of your app

Already granted permission are a common problem in the case of various apps that are found in the Google Play store. Appropriately managing the permissions is a very necessary thing to do. Be careful while accepting the terms as that way you can protect your data. Use Secure App Permission App to secure your android properly.

Use Apps Ops

Since F-Secure is not available on Play store, you can go for App Ops. This built-in feature with the app can actually help you while installing the apps and the permissions manager is also helpful in installing the apps.

It’s better to add a firewall

This creates a data barrier in your 3g|4g roaming or on your wifi network. This way you can simply block all your private data from leakage.

FWall+ is basically a powerful Linux Firewall. It restricts permission to access the private details through LAN or VPN. It can be done with any form of data network.

NoRoot Firewall protects all your private information that you can send through the internet. Through this, filter roots can be created so that it protects your domain name, IP address, and your hostname. You can deny or allow the specific connections that you require through this app.

NetGuard is primarily for non-rooted Android smartphone. With the help of this app, you can control the use of apps that are found of wifi, internet or mobile data. It is available on google play store and it is the best app for firewall protection.

Using the best Antivirus apps

The apps that you are installing should be completely free from the antiviruses. It causes a lot of problems when you root your Android. The antivirus will help you to completely keep it secure from all kind of viruses.

Unauthorized apps should not be used

The pre-installed apps are better than installing new apps but users don't prefer that. You should protect your phone from spying apps and install only proper authorized apps from the Google Play Store.

System cleaner can also be used

This security tool helps in implementing the security of all the external threats. App lock can also be enabled so that your app is totally protected from any kind of unauthorized access.

Clean master is a great clean booster and also provides real-time protection which secures all your private data accelerate the cleaning up process of your phone.