ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Know If Someone Is Trying To Steal Your Data Using Chrome

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Tech giant Google’s most used web browser is Google Chrome. It is a very helpful Android browser. It has various interesting features and great advantages can be taken from it if you use every day. They pay special attention to the security as they deal a lot with the huge amount of private data.

    How To Know If Someone Is Trying To Steal Your Data Using Chrome

     

    They have a very popular security feature which is known as Padlock, which informs us if the browser is safe or not that we are using. Since it is not always completely secure, we should know how to detect whether any other website is stealing the data while you are browsing something in the Google Chrome web browser.

    How to know if someone is trying to steal your data using Chrome?

    1. If one is browsing Chrome by keeping several tabs open, you will have to give a lot of attention to the number that is shown on the task bar. False task bars show incorrect figures as they will not be showing the actual number of tabs that one has opened.

    2. The fake page will hardly ever show you the User Interface, even then you can see it by locking the smartphone while the Chrome is still opened. When you unlock your phone, you can see the real user interface of the fake one. Two task bars can be seen if the web page is a trap. The real and the false one will simply appear below the first one.

    3. There is a dark theme for Google Chrome for Android. It can be activated at any time and is actually very useful to avoid stealing the data. If the dark mode is enabled, the browser will show the real elements in black. The false ones will remain completely blank. It can also be detected by activating the other modes. They are the reader and when you install the alternative themes, the appearance of all the elements will be modified. But the fake elements will remain the same.

     

    The errors can be corrected that can actually harm you, the best idea is to be careful when browsing a website that can actually steal the essential data.

    The screen lock, the number of open tabs and the all new dark mode are the main factors that can help in detecting if someone tries to steal the data when browsing for Chrome on Android. Also, one should never 100% trust any website no matter how safe it seems.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue