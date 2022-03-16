How To Link And Recharge FASTag Using Google Pay; Step-By Step Guide Tips Tricks oi-Megha Rawat

The National Highways Authority of India operates the FASTag electronic toll collection system. It uses Radio Frequency Identification technology to allow toll taxes to be paid in real-time at the toll booth.

It is important to link both the FASTag and Google Pay accounts in order to recharge the FASTag account using the payments service. To do so, first open the Google Pay app and navigate to the "Bill Payments" area. You will find the option to recharge your FASTag here. After that, you must choose one of the bank accounts listed in your Google Pay app to recharge your FASTag.

To use Google Pay to recharge FASTag, you must first create a Google Pay FASTag account that is linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Guide To Link Your FASTag Account

Step 1: First and foremost, you must link your FASTag account.

Step 2: From your Android or iPhone, open the Google Pay app.

Step 3: Select the New Payment option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Then, in the search bar, type in "FASTag."

Step 5: Choose your FASTag Issuing Bank from the drop-down menu below.

Step 6: At this point, click on Get started.

Step 7: Now you must input your vehicle identification number and account name. For instance, "my car" or the name of your car model as both are acceptable options.

Step 8: At the bottom of the screen, click the Link Account button.

Step 9: Now you must review your account, which will include the account holder's name, car number, and other information.

Step 10: When you've finished reviewing, click the Link Account option.

Step 11: Now, tap the Pay button to make a payment of at least Rs.200.

Step 12: Finally, click on Tick.

Step 13: Next, at the bottom of the screen, click the Pay button.

Step 14: The Google Pay app will now prompt you for your UPI PIN, which you must enter before your payment can be processed.

Step 15: You will receive an SMS from the bank account linked to Google Pay after the payment has been made.

How To Recharge FASTag Using Google Pay

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Swipe up from the bottom of your screen.

Step 3: After that, tap on FASTag and make a payment.

Step 4: Select the FASTag account to which you intend to send money.

Step 5: Finally, type in the amount.

Step 6: Tap the tick mark to confirm.

In Google Pay, users can only link their accounts with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. If your FASTag account hasn't been topped up despite a successful payment, contact the bank with the UPI Transaction ID.

