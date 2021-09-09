How To Lock Android Apps On Samsung Smartphones? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphones have evolved from being more than just communication gadgets. These handheld devices let you perform tasks that were earlier possible only via bug computing devices including laptops and PCs. Samsung is one of the popular names when it comes to advanced smartphones and one that is non-Chinese.

Samsung currently makes use of the Android mobile operating system to drive its devices. All of the company's offerings be it budget or premium devices are driven by Google's Android OS. However, Samsung wraps a layer of its custom One UI skin which adds the company's own set of customizations and themes to the devices. Privacy has been a major factor for all users be it any brand's smartphone. And Samsung like others has been focal with improving user security.

There are a plethora of apps that you can download on Samsung smartphones via Google Play Store and Samsung's App Store. Locking apps is one of the security provisions which Samsung smartphones have in place to keep user privacy intact. While setting up locks for the entire home screen or the device is a simple process, locking specific apps need different steps than the basic phone lock procedure. So how can you lock specific or multiple apps if you are using Samsung smartphones? Following are the steps:

How Can We Lock Android Apps In Samsung Smartphones?

Samsung in-house user interface (One UI) integrates the app locking option. You don't specifically need to download any third-party apps to put a privacy lock. The S Secure app is what handles all the security aspects in Samsung smartphones. We are guiding you with the steps right from downloading the S secure apps (if missing) to lock apps individually. Take a look:

Step 1: Go to the Samsung app store and download the S secure app.

Step 2: Complete the installation process once the app is downloaded.

Step 3: Now, go to the Settings menu of your respective Samsung smartphone.

Step 4: Look for the "Advanced features" option and click on it.

Step 5: Now, locate the "Lock and Mask" apps option.

Step 6: Now, toggle on the "lock option".

Step 7: Select the lock type you want on your apps such as PIN, password, or pattern.

Step 8: Once you setup the lock type, you will get three options including 'App lock type', 'locked apps' and 'masked apps'. Click on the 'locked apps' option and select the apps that you want to be protected via locks. Click on done and you are all set.

