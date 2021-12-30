How To Make UPI Payments Without Internet Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

India is leading most countries in the digital payments segment. UPI aka Unified Payments Interface has boosted this growth. It is quite easier than paying through cash in many cases. However, it needs an active internet connection to make the payment. Imagine you are out in a remote region without internet and do not have the cash to make a payment. In such a scenario, you can still make the payment with minimum network coverage without any issue.

You can use UPI in offline mode using a USSD code via your phone. Notably, the *99# service was launched to all mobile users irrespective of the model and it supports both smartphones and feature phones. Also, the phone number should be linked to your bank account to make UPI payments.

For smartphone users, the UPI makes not much sense as can use the UPI apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, etc. However, the feature phone users can avail the *99# USSD code to use UPI. Also, this feature is useful for smartphone users facing internet issues.

How To Make UPI Payments Without Internet

Follow the steps below to make UPI payments on feature phones or smartphones when there is no internet.

Step 1: Open the dialer on your phone and key in the USSD code *99# and click on the Call button.

Step 2: You will see a list of options. The first option is 'Send Money" so type number 1 and click on Send.

Step 3: Choose the information you have from the recepient such as mobile number or UPI ID or IFSC Code or Saved Beneficiary. Key in the respective number and tap on Send.

Step 4: Now, enter the information such as Mobile Number or UPI ID or any other detail you have chosen and tap on Send.

Step 5: Key in the amount and press Send.

Step 6: Enter the remark.

Step 7: Type the UPI PIN and complete the payment.

Notably, you can also disable the UPI USSD code. To do so, you need to open the dialer and enter the USSD Code *99#. Choose option 4 "My Profile" from the list and then number 7, which is to de-register from UPI. Confirm your choice to disable the USSD code UPI payment feature.

