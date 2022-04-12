Just In
How To Mute Annoying Messages On WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger
Nowadays, most of us are very active on apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. In Messenger, anyone can text you, whereas WhatsApp only allows the person to text you who has your contact number. If someone is annoying you by sending texts or calls, you can mute their chats. In this article, we'll guide you on how to Mute WhatsApp and Messenger chats to ignore messages and calls.
How To Mute Messenger Chats
Step 1: Open Messenger and search for a chat that you wish to mute.
Step 2: Now, long press on that particular chat. There will be the 'Mute notifications' options and click on that.
Step 3: Then you'll see options like mute message notifications, mute call notifications, and mute message and call notifications.
Step 4: You can select any of them to avoid annoying messages and calls on Messenger.
For the unaware, Messenger has an option named the "Ignore messages." You can get the option when you long-press any chat. If you are going for this option, you won't get any notifications and the sent messages won't be delivered. Only if you open the particular chat and send any message to that person, then you can see previously sent messages.
How To Mute WhatsApp Chats
The process of mute WhatsApp Chat is similar to the Messenger. To avoid annoying messages on WhatsApp, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and search for a chat that you wish to mute.
Step 2: Now, tap on the chat and you can see the Mute option placed beside the Delete option.
Step 3: Tap on this and you'll see three options: 8 hours, 1 week, and Always. If you'll go for the Always, the chat will be muted forever, while if you are selecting the other two options. Then the chat will automatically be unmuted after that particular time.
Apart from the Messenger and WhatsApp, the social media platforms like Instagram and Telegram also offer 'Mute messages and calls' option to avoid the annoying messages. The process of Mute chats on Instagram and Telegram is identical to the Messenger and WhatsApp.
