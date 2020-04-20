How To Optimize And Improve Battery Life On Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus And Galaxy S20 Ultra

Tips And Tricks To Improve Phone's Battery Life

Follow these simple tips and tricks to make the most out of your new Samsung Galaxy smartphones. You can also use most of these hacks on smartphones from other manufacturers to improve the battery life in everyday routine.

Disable Power Hungry 120Hz Refresh Rate

The 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED panels on the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are a sheer delight. The color vibrancy and fluidity these panels bring to the table is just incomparable. However, the power-hungry 120Hz refresh rate increases battery consumption to up to 25 percent. This huge impact on the battery life remains active all the time, even when you are not streaming videos and just scrolling through your Facebook and Instagram timeline.

That said, you can save some battery life by reducing the refresh rate to 60Hz. Go to Settings > Display > Motion Smoothness > Enable Standard refresh rate.

Enable Power Saving Mode

Samsung OneUI 2.0 features four ‘Power Saving' modes to help you maximize performance and battery life of your device. By default, the phone is set to ‘Optimized' mode to offer a balanced performance and battery life. You can enable ‘Medium Power Saving' mode to extend some battery life by forcing the device to limit some functions. The mode turns off the ‘Always On Display' and limits the CPU speed to 70%. It also reduces the display brightness to 10% and sets the screen resolution to 1080p. Importantly, you can customize all these elements while enabling the mode.

Enable ‘Maximum Power Saving mode' to make the most out of your phone's battery life. The mode blocks apps from using data and GPS in the background. It also applies dark mode, activates the simplified homescreen mode in addition to the changes made by the medium power-saving mode. We have tested these modes while reviewing the devices and recorded a significant boost in the battery performance of both the devices (Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra).

If you don't want to get into technicalities and let the phone decide the best possible settings to help you maximize the battery life, simply enable the ‘Adaptive Power Saving' mode. This mode analyzes your usage pattern to save battery life without tweaking your phone's screen resolution.

Disable Always On Display, Enable Dar Mode And Tweak Screen Timeout

You should also disable ‘Always On Display' to save battery life even though it has a very low impact on battery life. Go to Settings > Lock screen > disable Always On Display. Besides, you can also choose to enable ‘Adaptive brightness', enable ‘Dark mode' and set the screen timeout to 30 seconds to save battery life on your Samsung device.

Track Power Hungry Apps

The OneUI 2.0 also helps you keep a check on the installed apps' battery consumption. Go to Settings > Device Care > Battery > App power management and enable the adaptive battery mode. Also, toggle on ‘Put unused apps to sleep' to let phone disable apps which haven't used for a while. Moreover, you can also customize the apps which you don't want to run in the background from ‘Sleeping apps' section.

The apps in this list won't receive any updates and will be stopped to send any notifications. There's ‘Deep Sleeping apps' section which shows the apps that will only start running when you open them. You can also customize these lists from ‘App power management' section.

Always Use Bundled Charger And Avoid Fully Discharging Battery Cell

It is always advisable to use the bundled charger to recharge the battery cell. The authentic charger has the right amperage that ensures safe recharging process to help your phone maintain long-lasting battery life. It is also important to not let the battery discharge to absolute zero. Make sure you plug the charger as soon as the battery reduces to 10%.

Update Apps, Disable Bluetooth/Wifi And Keep An Eye On Phone’s Networks

Make sure you update apps regularly as older versions of the applications can also take a toll on your phone's battery life. Also, update the phone's software as soon as you receive a notification as new software upgrades bring along better performance. You must also disable Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi when not in use as the transmitters regularly check for a signal that consumes a lot of battery power.

Last but not the least; keep an eye on the phone's network signals. A bad reception spot forces your phone to continuously search for a network operator that can affect battery life.

Follow the aforementioned tips and tricks on Samsung Galaxy smartphones to maximize battery life. You can also follow most of these hacks on other handsets to improve battery life.