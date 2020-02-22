How To Overclock Your Android Device For Enhanced Performance Tips Tricks lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

New Android devices keep popping up in the market every year rendering the older devices obsolete. In addition to switching to a new phone being an issue, if the phone that you are using starts to slow down, it isn’t surprising that you might want to get more out of your device, that’s where overclocking comes into picture.

Low RAM, outdated processors and outdated storage technology are factors that slow Android devices down. Viruses and malware doesn’t do much to improve matters either. Keeping all these factors in mind, limited CPU clock speed is the main reason for Android devices not performing to its fullest. But keep in mind, that this can only be done after you get superuser access for your device. Overclocking your device means forcing your device to perform at its maximum power.

For example, if your processor runs at 1.8GHz, you can over clock it to perform at higher speeds. You can also underclock your device to decrease maximum clock speed. However there are drawbacks that come along with overclocking or underclocking your device. Forcing your device to perform at the maximum level can make it overheat. In addition, to this, overclocking also makes your device consume more battery life. Overclocking devices is not recommended because this also voids the warranty.

Things to do before overclocking

There are a few things that you need to do before overclocking your device:

1) Rooted Android Device

2) Fully Charged Device

3) Backup of your files

Steps to follow in order to overclock your device:

Step 1: The first thing that you need to do is root your device.

Step 2: After rooting your device, you need to download and install SetCPU for Android users. After you’ve installed it, launch the app and then give it Superuser access.

Step 3: After installing SetCPU, you have to allow the app to scan the available speeds of a processor. After your device has been detected, you have to balance the minimum and maximum speed for your Android CPU switching. Click on 'Set to Boot’ when you feel like the speed of your device is stable.

Step 4: After following the steps above, you will be creating profiles so that you can set terms and conditions when SetCPU should underclock or overclock your processor speed.

Step 5: Taking Battery Charging as an example for a profile, you can create a profile that overclcoks your device while it is being charged. You can have various priorities according to your preferences for each created profile.

There are other apps that you can use to overclock your device.

1) Kernel Adiutor (ROOT)

Kernel Adiutor is one of the highly rated Android overclocking app available on the Play Store. You can use Kernel Adiutor to tweak and monitor things like CPU frequency, governor, virtual memory etc.

2) Faux123 Kernel Enhancement Pro

Faux kernel is another app that you can use to tweak CPU voltage. The app allows users to control CPU governors, it allows users to control CPU Min/Max frequencies and displays GPU frequencies in real-time.

3) Performance Tweaker

Similar to Kernel Adiutor, Performance Tweaker can easily tweak CPU frequencies, CPY Hotplug, GPU frequency etc.

Best Mobiles in India