How to Pin a Website to Windows 10 Taskbar

We always try to visit our favorite websites time and again but since there are so many websites it is always better to bookmark them. It makes accessing the websites very easily. Chrome offers the bookmarking feature so that you can access the website easily. The Windows 10 taskbar also allows you to pin your favorite website. If you pin it, you do not have to enter the name of the website every time you log in. You don’t need to type the URL every time.

The bookmark manager can help to access your favorite pages easily. After clicking on the pinned taskbar icon, the website can be easily opened on your browser.

How to pin a website to Windows 10 taskbar

Microsoft can offer a lot of features that will be hidden for the pinning websites. With the help of it, the frequently used websites can help to quickly access them and also help you to save your time.

Step 1: On your computer, Open Google chrome.

Step 2: Whichever website you want to pin, visit the website first.

Step 3: There you can see three dots. Click on More tools over there. Then click on Create Shortcut.

Step 4: You should name the new shortcuts. There you can find the icons on the Windows desktop.

Step 5: Where you can see a shortcut, just right-click on it and then select Pin on Taskbar.

This is the easiest way how you can pin a website whenever you want, on a windows 10 taskbar.

