How To Play PUBG Online On PCs And Laptops?

PUBG is a hotshot when it comes to smartphone gaming. It is a hit on both Android and iOS platforms and has set a benchmark in the battle royale games for smartphones. Despite its availability for majorly for mobile devices, users have been looking out for ways to play it on laptops and PCs. The app recently was banned in the Indian market for its China-links.

The Indian government had put a blanket ban on this game along with several other apps for the same reason. Following this, PUBG was removed from the app stores on respective Android and iOS devices. Just for reference, PUBG or the Players Unkown Battleground is a battle royale game designed specifically for mobile OS (Android and iOS).

However, you still get the option to play it on laptops and PCs. It was quite easy to play this game while it was available on the Google Play Store. You just had to download a PC emulator and complete the installation as you would on a smartphone. You can only play this game online on a web browser. You can select any device such as a laptop, PC. Tablet, and smartphones for the same. Take a look at the steps:

How To Play PUBG Online Via On Laptop And PCs?

Looking at the popularity of the game amongst the users, PUBG itself has released an official emulator using which you can play this game online on any laptop, PC, or mobile device. You don't need to download any third-party emulator to run the game on a web browser. The steps we are mentioning below are the most authentic way to play PUBG online on any device.

Step 1: Go to any web browser on your laptop or PC and visit 'https://sysz.qq.com/en' and hit enter.

Step 2: Once on the website's homepage, click on the 'download' option.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded run the installation process on your laptop or PC.

Step 4: Wait for the files to be installed on your device. Proceed once you get the 'Start' button.

There are other cloud servers as well that let you play PUBG online via web browser on any laptop or PC. One such website is vortexx.gg. You can play visit this website and create an account to play PUBG. Notably, you will have to buy a subscription plan as well to continue with the gameplay online.

